AHF: Diana Ross to Star in Free World AIDS Day Concert in Dallas Nov. 29th

AHF partners with its Dallas affiliates the AIDS Outreach Center (AOC) and the Access & Information Network (AIN) in World AIDS Day event also featuring performances by Keke Wyatt and Teyana Taylor

AHF to honor American physician and diplomat Deborah L. Birx, Ambassador-at-large and the United States Global AIDS Coordinator, with AHF’s Lifetime Achievement Award

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, is hosting four free community concerts in the U.S. in addition to numerous commemoration events around the world to mark World AIDS Day, formally observed each year on December 1st.

AHF's 2019 World AIDS Day concert will feature special guest Diana Ross (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Bomb Factory in DALLAS will be the venue for AHF’s highest profile World AIDS Day concert this year on Friday, November 29th(7:30 pm -10:00 pm; media check in @ 5:30 pm) featuring the incomparable Diana Ross. In Dallas, AHF is partnering with AHF-affiliate and Dallas institution the Access & Information Network (AIN- known also/formerly as AIDS Interfaith Network) for their premier U.S event, which will be hosted by Dascha Polanco and also features performances by Keke Wyatt and Teyana Taylor.

In addition to Dallas, AHF will commemorate World AIDS Day with free concerts in Los Angeles (Dec. 1), Atlanta (Dec. 5), and Miami (Dec. 7), as well as nearly 100 commemoration events and observations in many of the 43 countries where AHF provides services.

And as a very special part of its observation of World AIDS Day 2019, AHF will also honor American physician and diplomat Deborah L. Birx, Ambassador-at-large and the United States Global AIDS Coordinator, with AHF’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“As the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator, Ambassador Birx oversees the implementation of the six-and-a-half-billion dollar U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the largest commitment by any nation to combat a single disease in history, as well as all U.S. Government engagement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria,” said Scott Evertz, former director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy under President George W. Bush and who now also serves as a consultant to AHF. “As a world-renowned medical expert and leader in the field of HIV and AIDS—with a four decades long career focused on HIV and AIDS immunology, vaccine research, and global health—Ambassador Birx is the embodiment of the AHF Lifetime Achievement Award, which symbolizes outstanding accomplishments in the field of HIV and AIDS.”

“Ambassador Birx also exemplifies what it means to be an AHF Champion. She takes her compassion and commitment to this cause and regularly transforms it into actionable steps to make the world a better place for those living with HIV and AIDS,” added Michael Weinstein, AHF president.

As Ambassador Birx will be en route to Rwanda to continue her exemplary work, she will not be able to join the crowd in Dallas in person at AHF’s World AIDS Day event, but instead is providing a video message for concertgoers and to accept her award.

This year, AHF is also honoring "Our Champions" at all its U.S. World AIDS Day events. “Our Champions” are a select group of individuals, both living and dead, who have made a profound impact in the decades long fight against HIV and AIDS and these champions include local community advocates, important figures like Princess Diana, Connie Norman, Elizabeth Taylor, Larry Kramer, Pedro Zamora, AHF co-founder Chris Brownlie and others who will be recognized, remembered and honored nationwide.

AHF staff and volunteers will be on hand at many of these events with services including free HIV testing, interactive sessions to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS, and more. Under its “Keep the Promise” commitment, the AHF’s World AIDS Day events celebrate the progress made and community advocates who continue to champion the fight against HIV/AIDS, as well as serve as a reminder that there’s still much work to be done globally in fighting this epidemic.

For tickets and more information on AHF’s World AIDS Day events, please visit www.ahf.org/WAD.

WHAT: AHF Hosts ‘Keep the Promise’ 2019 World AIDS Day Concert in Dallas, in Partnership with AHF-affiliate AIN (Access & Information Network) WHO: Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Host: Dascha Polanco Performances: Special Guest Diana Ross Keke Wyatt Teyana Taylor AHF Lifetime Achievement Award: Deborah L. Birx, Ambassador-at-large and the United States Global AIDS Coordinator WHEN: Friday, November 29, 2019 Media Check In: 5:30 pm Show: 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm WHERE: The Bomb Factory 2713 Canton Street Dallas, TX 75226

