Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF: Drug Industry Sends its Shills to Senate Hearing on Drug Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 07:25pm EST

Pharmaceutical CEOs too cowardly to appear before Senate Finance Committee; lackeys instead try to blame the 340B drug discount program, which is only a tiny sliver of the $457 billion U.S. drug market

US Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) convened an historic hearing on drug prices earlier today and he and the committee ranking member, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), opened it by slamming drug industry CEOs for not appearing at this public hearing. They sent their paid lackeys instead.

Pharma CEOs were too cowardly to answer for their greedy conduct. In their place they sent American Action Forum’s President Douglas Holtz-Eakin and Peter Bach, Director of Memorial Sloan Kettering Center for Health Policy and Outcomes. American Action Forum has taken millions from the drug industry. (OpenSecrets.org: Top Donors, 2018 Cycle; Top Donors, 2016 Cycle).

“Both Holz-Eakin and Bach stated that the 340B drug discount program drives up the cost of drugs, one of the many lies Big Pharma is spreading on Capitol Hill. 340B is a $6 billion program, a tiny sliver of the $457 billion US drug market. Elected officials everywhere are demanding progress on drug prices. They should leave 340B alone. It benefits non-profit clinics and hospitals. It costs taxpayers nothing. Greedy drug companies — through their hired guns like American Action Forum — are the only sector that wants to strangle the program in the name of reform. Congress should leave 340B alone because it’s working,” said John Hassell, National Director of Advocacy for AHF. “Help defend 340B, a vital part of the US health care safety net. Contact your U.S. Senator at (202) 224-3121 with this message: Leave 340B alone!”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pJapan's Akebono Brake files for out-of-court turnaround scheme
RE
08:35pEVIANA HEALTH : CORRECTING and REPLACING – Termination
AQ
08:34pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline - ATVI
PR
08:33pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - MAXR
PR
08:31pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ARLO
PR
08:31pKKR : Consortium Completes LCY Transaction
BU
08:30pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Allergan plc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AGN
PR
08:29pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NVDA
PR
08:28pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Liberty Health Science Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LHSIF
PR
08:27pOil stable as economic outlook weighs, Venezuela concerns support
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
4Apple services business grows; CEO Cook says China tensions ease
5HARLEY-DAVIDSON : HARLEY DAVIDSON : sees 2019 shipments slump, shares drop; will boost Thai investment

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.