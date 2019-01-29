AHF: Drug Industry Sends its Shills to Senate Hearing on Drug Prices

US Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck
Grassley (R-IA) convened an
historic hearing on drug prices earlier today and he and the
committee ranking member, Sen.
Ron Wyden (D-OR), opened it by slamming drug industry CEOs for not
appearing at this public hearing. They sent their paid lackeys instead.
Pharma CEOs were too cowardly to answer for their greedy conduct. In
their place they sent American Action Forum’s President Douglas
Holtz-Eakin and Peter Bach, Director of Memorial Sloan Kettering Center
for Health Policy and Outcomes. American Action Forum has taken millions
from the drug industry. (OpenSecrets.org: Top
Donors, 2018 Cycle; Top
Donors, 2016 Cycle).
“Both Holz-Eakin and Bach stated that the 340B drug discount program
drives up the cost of drugs, one of the many lies Big Pharma is
spreading on Capitol Hill. 340B is a $6 billion program, a tiny sliver
of the $457 billion US drug market. Elected officials everywhere are
demanding progress on drug prices. They should leave 340B alone. It
benefits non-profit clinics and hospitals. It costs taxpayers nothing.
Greedy drug companies — through their hired guns like American Action
Forum — are the only sector that wants to strangle the program in the
name of reform. Congress should leave 340B alone because it’s working,”
said John Hassell, National Director of Advocacy for AHF. “Help
defend 340B, a vital part of the US health care safety net. Contact your
U.S. Senator at (202) 224-3121 with this message: Leave 340B alone!”
