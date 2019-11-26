AHF: Emmy Award-Winner Billy Porter to Host 2019 World AIDS Day Concert in Los Angeles

Faith Evans, Daya and Miss Shalae to perform at AHF’s free L.A. concert

AHF affinity group IMPULSE UNITED to also celebrate its 10th anniversary with gala dinner and awards ceremony before the concert kickoff at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, is hosting four free, high-profile community concerts in the U.S. in addition to numerous commemoration events around the world to mark World AIDS Day, formally observed each year on December 1st.

AHF’s LOS ANGELES World AIDS Day free concert (Dec. 1st) will be hosted by Primetime Emmy-award winner Billy Porter (‘Pose’) with performances by Faith Evans, Daya and Miss Shalae. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre will be the venue for AHF’s LOS ANGELES World AIDS Day concert hosted by Primetime Emmy-award winner Billy Porter (‘Pose’) on Sunday, December 1st (7:30 pm -10:00 pm; media check in @ 5:30 pm) with performances by Faith Evans, Daya and Miss Shalae.

Prior to the kickoff of the Los Angeles concert, IMPULSE UNITED, a 300+ member global all volunteer group of active individuals whose purpose is to promote sexual & lifestyle wellness using modern social approaches, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a gala dinner and awards ceremony (6:00 pm-doors open at 5:30 pm) at the Ebell. Working in collaboration with AHF, Impulse volunteers—now spanning 25 chapters in 12 countries on 5 continents—create campaigns, events, and online content to reach a new generation of LBGT individuals who live in a modern and rapidly evolving world.

In addition to Los Angeles AHF will commemorate World AIDS Day with free concerts in Dallas—with special guest Diana Ross (Nov. 29), Atlanta (Dec. 5), and Miami (Dec. 7), as well as nearly 100 commemoration events and observations in many of the 43 countries where AHF provides services.

This year, AHF is also honoring "Our Champions" at all its U.S. World AIDS Day events. “Our Champions” are select group of individuals, both living and dead, who have made a profound impact in the decades-long fight against HIV and AIDS and these champions include local community advocates, important figures like Princess Diana, Connie Norman, Elizabeth Taylor, Larry Kramer, Pedro Zamora, AHF co-founder Chris Brownlie and others who will be recognized, remembered and honored nationwide.

AHF staff and volunteers will be on hand at many of these events with services including free HIV testing, interactive sessions to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS, and more. Under its “Keep the Promise” commitment, the AHF’s World AIDS Day events celebrate the progress made and community advocates who continue to champion the fight against HIV/AIDS, as well as serve as a reminder that there’s still much work to be done globally in fighting this epidemic.

For tickets and more information on AHF’s World AIDS Day events, please visit www.ahf.org/WAD

WHAT: AHF Hosts ‘Keep the Promise’ 2019 World AIDS Day Concert in LOS ANGELES WHO: Host is 2019 Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter Performances Faith Evans Daya Miss Shalae WHEN: Sunday, December 1, 2019 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm Media Check-in 5:30 pm WHERE: Wilshire Ebell Theatre 4401 W. 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Note: For pre-event media interviews, please contact Karen Lee (Karen@w-wpr.com) or Jacinda Chen (jacinda@w-wpr.com).

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million people in 43 countries worldwide in the U.S., Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

