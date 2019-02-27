AHF Endorses Medicare for All Act (H.R. 1384)

Over 107 members of the House have signed on as original co-sponsors of H.R. 1384, the Medicare for All Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier today.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is set to introduce a companion bill in the U.S. Senate.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) joined a broad coalition of progressive organizations to celebrate the introduction of H.R. 1384 today in the U.S. House of Representatives, a bill which would enact the Medicare For All Act of 2019. Over 107 members of the House have signed on as original co-sponsors of the legislation whose author is U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is set to introduce a companion bill in the U.S. Senate.

“The Medicare for All bill would guarantee health care as a human right for anyone living in the United States. The U.S. pays twice as much for health care per capita than any other developed country. Yet every day, almost 100 Americans die from lack of access to health care. We can do better. But right now, drug and insurance companies are enriching themselves at the expense of sick Americans and are blocking any meaningful reform. Medicare For All will pay for itself by driving down the cost of prescription medicine and eliminating the absurd inefficiencies and administrative waste in our current dysfunctional system,” said Michael Weinstein, President of AHF.

AHF encourages everyone who supports Medicare for All to sign this petition to show the U.S. Congress the broad support the proposal enjoys across the country using this link: Medicare for All petition or here.

In January of this year, AHF launched a transit ad campaign in Washington, DC as a general show of support and endorsement of Medicare for All legislation. The ad is now posted on a dozen or so key bus shelter locations around the White House and Capitol Hill. To view AHF’s ‘Medicare for All’ ad, click here.

