Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF Endorses Medicare for All Act (H.R. 1384)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 09:12pm EST

Over 107 members of the House have signed on as original co-sponsors of H.R. 1384, the Medicare for All Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier today.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is set to introduce a companion bill in the U.S. Senate.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) joined a broad coalition of progressive organizations to celebrate the introduction of H.R. 1384 today in the U.S. House of Representatives, a bill which would enact the Medicare For All Act of 2019. Over 107 members of the House have signed on as original co-sponsors of the legislation whose author is U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is set to introduce a companion bill in the U.S. Senate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006075/en/

AHF launched a transit ad campaign in Washington, DC at key bus shelter locations around the White H ...

AHF launched a transit ad campaign in Washington, DC at key bus shelter locations around the White House and Capitol Hill as a general show of support and endorsement of Medicare for All legislation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The Medicare for All bill would guarantee health care as a human right for anyone living in the United States. The U.S. pays twice as much for health care per capita than any other developed country. Yet every day, almost 100 Americans die from lack of access to health care. We can do better. But right now, drug and insurance companies are enriching themselves at the expense of sick Americans and are blocking any meaningful reform. Medicare For All will pay for itself by driving down the cost of prescription medicine and eliminating the absurd inefficiencies and administrative waste in our current dysfunctional system,” said Michael Weinstein, President of AHF.

AHF encourages everyone who supports Medicare for All to sign this petition to show the U.S. Congress the broad support the proposal enjoys across the country using this link: Medicare for All petition or here.

In January of this year, AHF launched a transit ad campaign in Washington, DC as a general show of support and endorsement of Medicare for All legislation. The ad is now posted on a dozen or so key bus shelter locations around the White House and Capitol Hill. To view AHF’s ‘Medicare for All’ ad, click here.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50pAIRASIA BERHAD : AAV Announces the FY2018 Operating Results
PU
10:50pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10:45pSUGAR TERMINALS : Half-Year Report – 31 December 2018
PU
10:45pSUGAR TERMINALS : Half-Year Information – 31 December 2018
PU
10:45pSUGAR TERMINALS : Half-Year Profit and Dividend Announcement
PU
10:45pAMA : FY2019H1 Investor Presentation
PU
10:45pAMA : Interim Dividend Distribution 2019
PU
10:45pAMA : FY2019H1 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
10:40pRESAPP HEALTH : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
PU
10:30pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Pre-payments of bank debts
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profi..
4BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Top Bristol-Myers shareholder comes out against $74 bill..
5Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.