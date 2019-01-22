AHF & FLUX: Supreme Court Ruling Upholding Trans Military Ban a ‘Shameful Moment in America'

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
and FLUX, an affinity group of AHF and volunteer group raising the
profile of the trans and gender-nonconforming communities by leveraging
social events and creating safe spaces and innovative advocacy
initiatives, sharply criticized the Supreme Court of the United States
for its 5
to 4 ruling earlier today upholding the Administration’s ban on
transgender individuals in the military. There are currently 15,000
trans individuals in active-duty in the service, making the United
States military the largest employer of trans people in the country.
“This decision, coming right after the Martin Luther King Holiday, is
especially painful and poignant—a sharp reminder that the fight for
civil rights for all of us in the U.S. continues,” said Queen
Victoria Ortega, Co-chair of FLUX. “Trans people in the service need
our allies. We have served and protected this country honorably: Will
this country protect us as well?”
In addition to the 15,000 active-duty trans people, over 150,000
transgender individuals are veterans, making them able to access care at
Veterans Affairs Hospitals and facilities across the nation.
“The Supreme Court ruling today is extremely disappointing and shameful
for a number of reasons: it perpetuates and codifies into law or
regulation stigma and discrimination against trans people and it is also
bad medicine for the trans community—including its many military members
and veterans—as trans populations in general have some of the highest
rates of HIV. In all, this court ruling is a shameful moment in America.”
“Although not all of us want to serve, we must remember those who do and
fight for their right to do so,” added FLUX’s Ortega. “Toward that goal,
we invite everyone who recognizes the injustice that the Supreme Court
did to the trans community today to come out, march with us and support
us at the First
Annual Transgender March on DC on Sunday, March 31st.”
