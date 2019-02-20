AHF Files Suit Over Crossroads $1B Luxury Development in Hollywood

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
filed for a writ
of mandate in Superior Court of the State of California for the
County of Los Angeles (case # pending per state electronic filing
system) against the City of Los Angeles and the Community Redevelopment
Agency of Los Angeles (CRA/LA) over violations of several laws regarding
the city’s fast track approval
of Harridge
Development Group’s Crossroads $1 billion luxury development project
in Hollywood.
In its application to the court seeking a writ to halt or delay the
Crossroads project, AHF is asserting:
Violation(s) of California
Environmental Quality Act, Community Redevelopment Law, Planning and
Zoning Law and Los Angeles Municipal Code regarding the Crossroads
development in Hollywood (related case # BS138580).
“As a corruption scandal roils City Hall and the FBI investigates what
appears to be a business as usual, ‘pay-to-play’ culture involving
deep-pocketed property developers and some individuals in city
government, including, it appears, some City Councilmembers, we filed
this legal action seeking a writ of mandate to revisit the fast track
approval of the redevelopment of Crossroads of the World in Hollywood,”
said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF. “We believe that the
city and the Community Redevelopment Agency of Los Angeles have shown
deliberate indifference to the serious negative impacts and resulting
gentrification that this enormous luxury project will have in Hollywood
and along Sunset Boulevard. To paraphrase famed actress Gloria Swanson:
we hope they’re ready for their close up.”
Some negative impacts of Crossroads include:
-
Dramatically increased traffic (A Caltrans report stated Crossroads
will negatively affect traffic on and around the 101 Hollywood Freeway
in Hollywood) and other burdens on city infrastructure, and
-
Destruction of a longstanding affordable community with the demolition
of at least 84 rent-controlled apartments in Hollywood on the site of
the proposed Crossroads project.
-
Destruction of irreplaceable cultural historic resources.
-
Gentrification.
The Crossroads project was approved by the City Council in a 13 to 0
vote on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 Note: both City Councilmember Curren
Price (whose wife, Del Richardson through her eponymous Del
Richardson Associates is working on behalf of Crossroads’ developer
Harridge Development Group to relocate residents from the 84
rent-controlled apartments on the development site) and Councilmember Mitch
O’Farrell—in whose district Crossroads is located—were notably
absent from the meeting and thus did NOT cast votes on the
project.
Crossroads will include 905 new apartments and condos in three high-rise
buildings, 308 hotel rooms, 190,000 square feet of retail space—and has
been granted 22 liquor licenses—one each for every new affordable
apartment created. While at face value Crossroads appears to include 105
‘new’ affordable apartments, to do so it is displacing scores of
long-term, low-income Hollywood tenants and demolishing 84
rent-controlled apartments)—and in fact, only creating 21 new affordable
apartments in the $1 billion luxury project.
