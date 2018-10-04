AHF Hits New Milestone: 1 Million Lives in Care!

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF),
the largest global AIDS organization, which celebrated its 30th
anniversary in 2017 and now operates in 41 countries, is honored to
announce that it has surpassed a remarkable milestone in its history: as
of the start of this month, AHF is now providing HIV/AIDS medical care
and/or services to more than one million patients—1,004,228 worldwide as
of last week—in the US, Europe, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean and Asia.
To mark its milestone of one-million HIV/AIDS patients receiving care and services worldwide, AHF will roll out a celebratory new ‘1,000,000 Lives in Care’ billboard campaign starting in Los Angeles and later, in South Florida as well as in other locations and countries. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AHF’s Latin American/Caribbean Bureau, one of AHF’s five global bureaus,
now provides lifesaving care and services in 10 of the 41 countries that
AHF operates in globally including Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile,
Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico and Peru
as well as in the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico.
“Over one-million lives in AHF’s care—the most momentous achievement in
the 31-year history of AIDS Healthcare Foundation and an achievement
proudly shared by many, many dedicated staff, board members, partner
organizations, volunteers, family, friends—and patients,” said Michael
Weinstein, AHF’s President. “Just three short years ago, we marked
500,000 patients in care. To now reach over twice that number:
one-million lives—or nearly five-percent of the 20.5 million HIV/AIDS
patients in care and on treatment globally— is simply incredible. I
congratulate and thank all who helped us reach this remarkable
milestone today, but remind people there is still much more work to be
done. As we carry on, I am confident that the leadership of AHF’s
domestic and global programs has the capability and the will to take us
onward and upward to bring more and more people into the lifeboat of
care and treatment over the next five years.”
“To me, reaching one-million patients in AHF’s care reflects the
tremendous effort, compassion, commitment and teamwork from all of our
AHF teams around the world. We are all in constant movement with new
challenges every day, but our mission helps guide us to find ways to
move ahead,” said Dr. Patricia Campos, AHF Latin America &
Caribbean Bureau Chief. “As I think about these one-million lives today,
I also think of the moments of happiness that so many patients have
shared with us: that could be around today with their families,
children, partners and friends; they can enjoy life and work because of
treatment and care. I also share how proud the entire AHF Latin American
and Caribbean Bureau and our countries are that we have contributed to
reaching this point. There are still many, many people who need
treatment and care, more now in the middle of these new circumstances in
our region and countries. Latin America is facing new challenges at this
time and we know we cannot stop, that we should—and will—move forward.”
“Reaching one-million patients in care is a momentous mark for AHF and
for its Southern Bureau as well. We live in an area ripe with health
inadequacies and stigma, and AHF fights both of those inequalities at
all levels to assure all of our patients receive the compassionate and
cutting-edge care they deserve to lead healthy and fulfilling lives,”
added Michael Kahane, Bureau Chief for AHF’s Southern Bureau.
“Truly heartfelt congratulations to all of the AHF staff, board members,
volunteers, partners and our patients for contributing your best to help
AHF meet this incredible milestone,” said Cynthia Davis, MPH,
Assistant Professor and Program Director, Charles R. Drew University of
Medicine and Science and Chair of AHF’s Board of Directors. “On behalf
of the AHF Board of Directors, we thank you and will celebrate this
achievement with you as we lead in to the observation of World AIDS
Day—this year marking its 30th year—later this year.”
In November 2013, AHF kicked off ‘20X20,’ a collective global advocacy
campaign to try to get 20 million people living with HIV or AIDS
worldwide in care and on treatment by the year 2020. At the time, AHF
made a commitment to getting one-million of those 20-million on
treatment by 2020—a historic benchmark passed this month—and a
commitment achieved two years earlier than 2020.
Previous AHF Treatment Benchmarks
-
500,000 lives in care under AHF, a mark celebrated on November
13, 2015
-
250,000 lives in care, a mark celebrated on November 27, 2013
-
100,000 lives in care, a mark celebrated on April 15, 2009
AHF celebrated the earlier milestone of 250,000 patients in care in
November 2013. In the two short intervening years until the announcement
of 500,000 patients in November 2015, AHF doubled the number of
patients it reached. Prior to that, AHF marked 100,000 patients in care
worldwide on April 8, 2009, a time when AHF operated in just 21
countries and with only 65 global treatment clinics total
worldwide. Today, AHF provides medical care and services in over 545
global treatment clinics in 40 other countries outside the U.S.
AHF to Roll Out ‘1,000,000 Lives in Care’
Billboard Campaign in the US and to Some Global Sites To mark
its one-million patient milestone, AHF will roll out a celebratory new ‘1,000,000
Lives in Care’ billboard campaign later this month starting in Los
Angeles and later, in South Florida. The campaign will also be shared
with some global countries and sites. The inspiring artwork, created by
Jason Farmer, Senior Director of AHF Worldwide, features an image of
white numbers making up ‘1,000,000’ on a backdrop of a crowd of
thousands and thousands of people giving the billboard an artistic
pointillist effect—one that underscores and heightens to concept on
one-million lives now under AHF’s care.
In addition, AHF produced a short video commemorating the one-million
patient milestone. To view, click here:
AHF’s Early History AHF began
operations in 1987 as the AIDS Hospice Foundation by a group of
activists in response to the urgent need to provide hospice services to
patients dying of AIDS on the streets of Los Angeles. By July 1990, the
organization had changed its name to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, as
the need for ongoing medical care for HIV/AIDS patients grew. When the
advent of lifesaving antiretroviral medications ushered in a treatment
revolution in 1996, AHF began supplying these medications to patients
for free without guarantee of reimbursement and at great financial risk.
In 2002, at the invitation of local South African activists, AHF opened
its first free HIV/AIDS clinic outside the U.S. in this hard-hit
country. In 2004, AHF declared its pledge to reach 100,000 people
worldwide with its services, and by 2009, AHF reached that major
milestone.
Today, in addition to its clinics and treatment centers, AHF also
operates a chain of 48 AHF
Pharmacy outlets in 12 states and runs managed care and disease
management programs for people with AIDS or HIV in Florida and
California under AHF’s Positive Healthcare umbrella. Through AHF’s
Public Health Division, AHF operates one of the largest community-based
free HIV testing programs in the US (186,223 free tests in the US in
2017). In addition, over four-million free HIV tests were done globally
by AHF in 2017 (4,233,744 tests). AHF also operates 21 Wellness Centers
in nine states (and seven additional Wellness Centers in four other
countries) and also operates two AHF Dental Clinics in South Florida and
Southern California. The AHF Research Division has 23-years of
experience with antiretroviral (ARV) studies.
AHF Countries:
THE AMERICAS—11 countries, including: Argentina,
Brazil,
Bolivia, Chile,
Dominican
Republic, Guatemala,
Haiti,
Jamaica,
Mexico
and Peru
(as well as the previously cited United States).
AFRICA—13 countries, including: Ethiopia,
Kenya,
Lesotho,
Malawi,
Mozambique, Nigeria,
Rwanda,
Sierra
Leone, South
Africa, Eswatini
(Swaziland), Uganda,
Zambia
and Zimbabwe.
ASIA—9 countries, including: Cambodia,
China,
India,
Indonesia,
Myanmar,
Nepal,
Philippines, Thailand
and Vietnam.
EUROPE—8 countries, including: Estonia,
Greece,
Lithuania,
Netherlands,
Portugal,
Russia,
Ukraine
and the United Kingdom.
In addition, AHF operates 63 free HIV/AIDS healthcare centers in 15
states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Territory of Puerto
Rico, including in California, Florida, Georgia,
Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nevada, New York,
Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, Washington
[state] and Washington, DC.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
1,000,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare.
