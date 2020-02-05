AHF Hosts International Condom Day Events to Promote Safer Sex

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest non-profit HIV/AIDS organization in the world, operating in 44 countries, again celebrates International Condom Day (ICD) on February 13th. AHF will continue the theme, ‘Safer is Sexy,’ with this year’s ICD celebration including a weekly series of events throughout February, featuring a seductive, burlesque style dance show titled “Burlesque: A Celebration of Safer Sex” to take place in Los Angeles (February 7), Washington, D.C. (February 13) and culminating in New York (February 19). ICD events will also take place in numerous communities across the globe. AHF, which has over 1.3 million lives in care, will hand out over 1 million free condoms and provide free STD testing and HIV screenings at ICD events throughout the month of February.

“AHF is putting sexy back in safer sex. Our own brands of condoms Love and Icon send clear messages. Love is the best protection!” said AHF president Michael Weinstein. “A man can be an Icon by protecting himself and his partner.”

Incorporating the distinctive style of choreography created by renowned award winning dancer/choreographer, Robert “Bob” Fosse, AHF commissioned award winning choreographer Eartha Robinson to highlight the ‘Safer is Sexy’ message by creating a series of individual dance performances depicting sexual scenarios where condoms are not only present, but shown as the sexy and safe protective option. Ms. Robinson’s portfolio includes featured dance roles in numerous television and film productions, including The Josephine Baker Story, La La Land and the hit television series, FAME. Each show will be hosted by acclaimed transgender comedienne Flame Munroe, who was recently featured in the Netflix comedy special, Tiffany Hadish presents They Ready.

International Condom Day, created by AHF and celebrated each year on February 13th (the day before Valentine’s Day), came about as an innovative and lighthearted way to remind people that wearing a condom can prevent pregnancy and STDs, including HIV. The Healthcare Foundation hopes these seductive shows spark healthier sexual choices for all.

Tickets to the burlesque shows are free and all are welcome. RSVP via ahf.org/ICD. Media availability at all 3 tour stops nationwide.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global, non-profit, AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million individuals in 44 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.

