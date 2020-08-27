AHF Joins National and Local Civic Organizations to Commemorate the 57th Anniversary of the March on Washington

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), through its Stand Against Hate campaign, is partnering with Rev. Al Sharpton, the National Action Network and several civic organizations across the nation to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the iconic 1963 March on Washington and support events across the country sharing messages around voter registration, equity for underserved communities and justice for all!

As thousands embark upon the Lincoln Memorial in our nation’s capital tomorrow, to commemorate the historic 1963 civil rights March on Washington, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), one of many national partners with the National Action Network (NAN) for the march, will also be joining community partners across the country to spearhead local events.

The Washington, D.C. event, taking place on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, seeks "to restore and recommit to the dream Dr. King defined" that year. Though AHF will have participants attending the D.C. event, the organization has also partnered with local civic organizations to produce events in urban communities like Atlanta, GA, Cleveland, OH, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA and several communities across the nation.

In solidarity with the mission and focus of the D.C. event, the AHF supported events, taking place under the organization's Stand Against Hate campaign, will address voter education and empowerment, justice reform and equity for underserved communities. The following are the details of each main community event:

Atlanta, GA – KNOW YOUR STATUS: Voter Education Caravan (1:00pm – 4:00pm) In partnership with Black Voters Matter, the team will rendezvous at the Kroger Super Center located at 590 Cascade Rd, SW, Atlanta at 1:00pm. The caravan will move through underserved communities across the metro area, registering people to vote and ensuring they are educated on when and where to vote

Cleveland, OH – Get Off Our Necks March (6:30pm – 8:30pm) Starting at 2829 Euclid Ave, Cleveland In partnership with the AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland, Black Lives Matter – Lake and Black Lives Matter Cleveland Chapter, attendees will gather at the ATGC office, beginning at 6:00pm to start the march promptly at 6:30pm, culminating at the Third District Police Precinct

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Virtual March on Washington (7:00pm) Facebook Live @ AHF South In partnership with the Broward Young Black Professionals, you can join the southern bureau team of AHF for a powerful conversation on equity, equality and addressing the on-going critical needs of communities of color. Panel participants include: State Representative Shevrin ‘Shev’ Jones, State of Florida Rev. Michael Anderson, Senior Pastor, New Jerusalem FMBC Rudy Jean-Bart, Asst. Professor, Broward College Emma Collum, Chair, Ruth’s List Broward County Amber Vaughn, President Broward Young Black Progressives Tatiana Williams, Co-Founder/Executive Director, Transinclusive Group Bryan Wilson, Executive Director, Pride Center, West Texas Corey Shearer, Community Activist Nik Harris, LGBTQ Consumer Advocate Ebonni Chrispin, Legislative Affairs & Community Engagement Manager, AHF

Houston, TX – Show How You Stand (10:00am – 11:30am) Out of the Closet Thrift Store, 1435 Westheimer Rd, Houston In partnership with a number of community-based organizations AHF will host a watch party and community mobilization program at the Out of the Closet Thrift Store. Attendees will both enjoy viewing the powerful speakers at the Washington event as well as be provided resource information around voting.

Los Angeles, CA – GOOD TROUBLE: Reimaging A Racially Just America (12:00pm PDT – 2:00pm PDT) Ralphs Parking Lot (La Brea & Obama Blvd.) In partnership with the Southern California Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Council (S.C.L.C.), and a number of civic and faith-based organizations, the event will start with a rally for justice in the historic Leimert Park to be followed by a caravan throughout the streets of Los Angeles. During the rally a number of key issues that are on the November ballot in California, like addressing rent control, will be discussed.



“Advocacy is a key component of the mission and work of AHF across this globe,” stated Tracy Jones, AHF’s National Director of Grassroots Mobilization Initiatives. “For over 3 decades AHF has been in the forefront of being a voice for the voiceless and standing up for justice and equity for all. We are proud to stand with community partners from across the country to stand against hate!”

To learn more about AHF and our commitment to social justice go to standagainstH8.org.

