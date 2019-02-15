AHF Lauds Congress and the President for Boosting Global AIDS Funding

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) praised today the U.S. Congress and
President Trump for adopting bipartisan appropriations
legislation that will increase funding for the U.S. President’s
Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) while keeping the U.S.
government open for the rest of the current fiscal year. The bill will
appropriate $5.72 billion for PEPFAR and $1.35 billion for the Global
Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
“This proposal will give the first major budget increase for PEPFAR in
ten years and shows that the HIV response still enjoys strong bipartisan
support,” said Michael Weinstein, AHF President. “We’re grateful
to Democrats and Republicans for making a well-funded AIDS response a
top priority. This a strong first step in finally tackling the
persistently high rate of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths
around the world, but we need to see much more robust commitments in the
next fiscal year if we want to see tangible progress in global AIDS
control.”
PEPFAR is the U.S. government’s program to address the HIV epidemic
outside the United States. Proposed by President George W. Bush, it was
established in 2003 by an act of Congress and is the biggest single
disease-specific global health initiative in history. Since its
beginning, it has saved 18.9 million lives; ensured lifesaving treatment
for 14.6 million people living with HIV; supported 2.4 million babies
born HIV-free to HIV-positive mothers; provided voluntary medical
circumcision to 18.9 million males globally; and supported HIV testing
services for 95 million people.
Since the Global Fund’s inception in 2002, it has saved over 27 million
lives. There are over 17.5 million people receiving lifesaving
antiretroviral therapy for HIV, and in 2017 alone, the Fund treated 5
million people for tuberculosis and distributed nearly 200 million
mosquito nets to combat malaria. Its proven multilateral model
effectively balances donor input with the greatest need and ensures
almost $4 billion per year reaches programs run by local experts in low-
and middle-income countries.
