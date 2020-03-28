AHF Mourns Passing of Former Senator Tom Coburn (R-OK)

Global nonprofit AIDS care provider salutes former senator as leader in Congress pushing for global access to HIV/AIDS care and treatment.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) mourns the death earlier today of former United State Senator Tom Coburn (R-OK). According to CNN, Coburn “…died at his home Saturday, according to a statement from his family. He was 72.”

“Tom Coburn became the foremost champion for the fight against AIDS in the US Congress,” said Michael Weinstein, President of AHF, the largest global AIDS organization currently caring for over 1.4 million people living with HIV/AIDS in 45 countries around the globe. “As a doctor, but most of all as a human being, Senator Coburn was deeply committed to universal access to treatment for HIV and AIDS. Millions have survived because of his leadership. We didn't always agree, but we knew that he cared deeply. He will be sorely missed.”

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.34 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe.

