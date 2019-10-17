Log in
AHF Mourns Passing of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a Moral Giant

10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) was deeply saddened to learn today of the death of U.S. Representative Elijah E. Cummings (D-Maryland).

“Representative Cummings was a giant, irreplaceable moral figure who passionately fought for the rights and needs of the downtrodden. AHF had the good fortune of working alongside him in fighting against the abuses of big pharma, and we are proud to serve his district with healthcare services,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein.

The Congressman also appeared in the AHF-produced 2018 documentary “DRUG$ - The Price We Pay”. We invite you to watch his interview from the film here.

In his long career of public service, including Speaker Pro Tempore of the Maryland House of Delegates and chairman of the powerful Committee on Oversight and Reform of the U.S. House of Representatives, Chairman Cummings was the conscience of America. His death today leaves an enormous void for all who care for the poor, the marginalized and the most vulnerable. The AHF family extends its heartfelt sympathy to Chairman Cummings’ family, friends and loved ones.

For more information, please contact Ged Kenslea at gedk@aidshealth.org or (323) 791-5526.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
