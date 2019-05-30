AHF Offers to Buy Sunset Gordon Complex to Provide 1,000 Affordable Housing Units

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF),
on behalf of its Healthy Housing Foundation, today submitted a formal
offer to purchase the stalled Sunset Gordon residential tower in
Hollywood. The building currently is a 22-story, 299-unit Sunset
Boulevard almost entirely market rate apartment complex that has been
sitting vacant for three years after a Los Angeles County Superior Court
judge retroactively invalidated the project’s construction permits. The
project currently only has 15 units set aside for people earning below
median income.
As part of AHF’s $50 million purchase offer, the Coalition
to Preserve L.A. will drop a pending lawsuit against the City of Los
Angeles and CIM, the project’s developer, over the number and type of
affordable housing units planned in the existing project.
“We intend to turn the complex into over one-thousand smaller housing
units,” said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF. “So, CIM can
settle the Coalition’s lawsuit and add many more affordable units or
they can sell the entire property to us so we may repurpose the complex
for more—and more truly affordable—housing units.”
The project first stalled and the initial construction permits were
revoked after it came to light that developer CIM razed a columned front
entry section of the historic Spaghetti Factory building, which they
were to save and incorporate into the new building.
The purchase offer comes amid exploding and intertwined homelessness and
affordable housing crises in Los Angeles and as government officials
prepare to release the official 2019 homeless count for Los Angeles on
Tuesday, June 4th. The official 2018 homeless count in Los
Angeles County was 53,195.
