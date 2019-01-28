AHF: Rep. Cummings to Haul Greedy Drug Company CEOs Before House Oversight Committee

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
today praised U.S.
Representative Elijah J. Cummings (D-MD), who as chairman of the U.S.
House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform, will
haul the CEOs of the most rapacious drug companies in the industry
before his committee on Tuesday (1/29) to hold them accountable for the
agony their shameful conduct has inflicted on sick and dying Americans.
“These companies profit off the public investment of taxpayer support
for research at the National Institutes of Health. They got their taxes
dramatically reduced while many of them used the extra cash for stock
buy-backs. They pay off so-called patient advocacy groups and medical
providers with consulting contracts. They legally bribe politicians with
their campaign contributions. They get research and development tax
credits when the real research is done at the NIH. They spend more money
on advertising and marketing than research. They pay to delay – giving
cash to generic drug companies to keep them from competing against their
branded drugs. They extend patents with the dodgy practice of changing a
minor inert ingredient. They pay off legislators to prevent the
importation of FDA-licensed and approved drugs from outside the U.S.
They deliberately overcharge Medicaid, a program to help people get
access to health care,” said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF.
“Reform minded, passionate and whip-smart Baltimore born and raised
activist Congressman Cummings now holds the gavel of the powerful
committee that can subpoena the greediest industry in history. His
leadership is inspiring. We salute you, Mr. Chairman.”
For more than half of its 31-year existence, AIDS Healthcare Foundation
has vigorously pursued innovative and aggressive drug pricing advocacy
and actions against most major pharmaceutical companies and many of
their CEOs starting back in 2002 with domestic and global actions
against GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), maker of the first key AIDS drug. As
such, AHF thanks Congressman Cummings and heartily welcomes the
Oversight Committee’s Tuesday hearing on drug pricing.
More recently, AHF produced DRUG$, a documentary that
explores the mystery of modern medicine’s skyrocketing price tag here in
the U.S. and how it affects people struggling to stay alive. The
79-minute documentary, a Foxhound
Productions film, presents deeply humanizing stories, in addition to
interviews with academics, patients, advocates and political leaders,
including Congressman Cummings—now Chair of the Oversight
Committee, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senator Amy
Klobuchur (D-MN). To view the film for free on YouTube, and/or for
those with Amazon Prime subscriptions, click here to watch ‘DRUG$. (www.drugsthefilm.com)
About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
one million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.
