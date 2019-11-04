Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF Sues Mayor Garcetti, City of L.A. Over Illegal HHH Funding Bid Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Press Teleconference: Tuesday, Nov. 5th 10:00 am PT

City received 19 HHH fund applications, with one from AHF, in response to its RFP seeking “… to provide support for innovative housing production and/or financial models,” with six awards ultimately granted.

AHF lawsuit asserts “The City acted arbitrarily and capriciously in its procurement process for the RFP…” to award a portion of $1.2 billion in Prop. HHH housing funds. Lawsuit seeks to compel the city to “…adhere to its own regulations when engaging in competitive bidding for award of City Funds.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a PRESS TELECONFERENCE Tuesday, Nov. 5th, at 10:00 am PT to announce its filing last week of a lawsuit against Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and officials working for the Los Angeles Housing+Community Investment Department (HCIDLA) among others over what AHF asserts was the city’s illegal procurement and bid process in its recent award of a portion of $1.2 billion in Proposition HHH housing funds intended to help alleviate the homeless and housing affordability crisis in Los Angeles.

WHAT:

PRESS TELECONFERENCE: AHF Sues City of Los Angeles, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for their refusal to release public records on its bid award process for part of $1.2B HHH housing funding

 

WHEN:

TUESDAY, November 5th, 2019—10:00 am PT

 

Teleconference Dial in information: +1.877.411.9748 participant code #7134323

 

 

WHO:

Michael Weinstein, President, AHF

 

Jeffrey Blend, Assistant General Counsel

 

Tom Myers, General Counsel and Chief of Public Affairs for AHF

 

Other Speakers TBD

 

 

CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea, AHF Senior Dir. of Communications (323) 791-5526 cell

The legal action, which seeks a writ of mandate to compel the city to “…adhere to its own regulations when engaging in competitive bidding for award of City Funds…” was filed last week in Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles (Case # 19STCP04532).

In response to the RFP, AHF submitted a proposal to HCIDLA in June detailing AHF’s qualifications and requesting a loan in the amount of $24,800,000 to construct between 248-262 units of permanent supportive housing for single adults and older adults, including LGBTQ individuals and persons living with chronic health conditions in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles.

As part of the RFP process, HCIDLA, the Mayor’s Office, and a panel of judges reviewed all the proposals and assigned point scores to each proposal. The final point score assigned to each proposal was used by the City to make recommendations for funding/support. In late August, AHF received notification from HCIDLA that the City declined AHF’s proposal despite the fact that:

  • AHF had the lowest bid, and
  • AHF was the only project that also actually owned the land for the proposed housing units.

On August 27, AHF filed a timely appeal of the decision “…pursuant to the express terms of the RFP, alleging that the RFP review and scoring process was flawed and that resulting (funding) recommendations were arbitrary and capricious.” AHF also subsequently submitted several public records requests to both the housing investment department and the Mayor’s office, requests that were repeatedly rebuffed or denied.

AHF’s lawsuit asserts it exhausted its administrative remedies prior to filing this suit and that the procurement process for the RFP for HHH funding fails to comply with the City’s own regulations.

AHF is now asking that the Court set aside its decision denying funding to AHF under the RFP and have the City reconsider whether an award of funds for AHF under the RFP is proper in light of the requirements imposed on it under City law and reconsider evidence favoring an award of funding to AHF under the RFP.

In a related and prior action, AHF filed a lawsuit in late September in Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles (Case # 19STCP04094) against the City and Mayor Eric Garcetti over the city’s failure to comply with the California Public Records Act (CPRA) in response to AHF’s repeated and unfulfilled public records requests regarding the same flawed and illegal HHH funding RFP bid process.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® Wrangler Earns 10th Consecutive SEMA '4x4/SUV of the Year' Award
PR
10:01pCOMPASS OFFICES : Set to Launch New Workspace in Shanghai's Jing'an District
BU
10:01pGlobal Music on Demand Market 2018-2022| Growing Adoption of Cloud Services to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:58pGEM's Indonesian plant seen starting trial production in Aug 2020
RE
09:50pAftermath Silver Increases Private Placement To $3.3 Million
NE
09:40pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Addition to Activity Report Qtr Ended 30 Sept 2019
PU
09:40pNTT DATA : JSCCIB of Thailand and NTT DATA Collaborate in Trial Deployment
PU
09:40pADX ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
09:40pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Addition to Kavanagh Underground Resource Estimate
PU
09:39pWRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of WMGI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
5BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMP : BIOHAVEN STATEMENT REGARDING KLEO PHARMACEUTICALS (KLEO): Thomas J. Lyn..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group