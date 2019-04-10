AHF Supports Introduction of ‘Medicare for All Act of 2019' in the U.S. Senate

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
today praised U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders for his introduction of the
Medicare for All Act of 2019 which would make everyone living in the
U.S. eligible for Medicare.
“Senator Sanders has been a tireless champion in the cause to guarantee
quality health care as a human right. His bill addresses the underlying
forces that make our health care system so expensive, such as the
enormous administrative overhead of the health insurance industry and
obscene drug prices,” said Tom Myers, AHF’s chief of public affairs and
general counsel.
“The U.S. has the most complicated and expensive health care system in
the world,” said Myers. “Senator Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation
will make sure that people living with HIV will have access to treatment
and not have to pay for exorbitant prices for life-saving
anti-retroviral medication.”
The U.S. Medicare program, which has a 50-year record of success, is now
only available to everyone over 65. This legislation would make
tax-funded health care available that is medically necessary including
primary care and prevention, prescription drugs, emergency care,
long-term care, mental health services, dental services and vision care.
Like Medicare, patients would choose from participating physicians and
institutions.
The program would be funded by taxes replacing insurance premiums. Funds
from existing government sources for health care, increasing personal
income taxes on the top five percent of income earners, a progressive
excise tax on payroll and self-employment income, a tax on unearned
income, and a transaction tax on stock and bond purchases would be
enacted by the legislation. These taxes would be offset by the
elimination of premium payments to health insurance companies. Health
insurers would be prohibited from selling health insurance that
duplicates benefits provided in the legislation. They may sell insurance
for services that are not medically necessary.
“This legislation will help all our patients and it will eliminate
barriers to ending the AIDS epidemic. Everyday support is building in
the U.S. for expanding Medicare. AHF looks forward to the enactment of
this bill into law,” said Myers.
AHF has been on record in support of expanding Medicare to cover all
U.S. citizens and residents for some time. See AHF’s previous statement
here: https://www.aidshealth.org/#/archives/29419
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
1,100,000 individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us @aidshealthcare.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005688/en/