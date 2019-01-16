AHF: UN Must Follow Own Mandate to Safeguard Ebola Response

As the second worst Ebola outbreak in history rages on in Central
Sub-Saharan Africa, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
urges the United
Nations Security Council to protect response efforts, healthcare
workers and civilians by enforcing its existing UN Organization
Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO)
mandate to ensure the security of personnel and resources being used to
fight the virus.
The current outbreak has seen approximately 650 confirmed and probable
cases with almost 400 deaths since Aug. 1, 2018. Widespread violence
from armed militias continues to wreak havoc on the affected region,
stifling contact tracing and vaccination efforts and putting healthcare
workers at enormous risk. In addition to Ebola spreading to the rest of
the country, the WHO states that there is a “very high” risk of the
virus spreading to bordering nations Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan.
Most recently, the government used the virus as a reason to prevent over
1 million people living in the affected areas from voting in the Dec. 30
elections. This caused violent protests and attacks on Ebola treatment
facilities that forced aid groups to suspend operations for days and
required patients awaiting test results to be moved to alternate
locations. Additionally, international workers in Uganda reported
increased numbers of refugees fleeing the DRC after the elections,
prompting further concerns of the virus spreading into other countries.
The time has come for more to be done to end the current Ebola outbreak.
AHF urges the United Nations Security Council to enforce its
already-in-place resolution
2049 (2018) and the MONUSCO
mandate. With 17,656 authorized troops and police, more can and
should be done to ensure peace throughout Ebola-affected areas by
following the mandate’s assigned tasks of “preventing, deterring and
stopping all armed groups and local militias from inflicting violence on
civilians as well as supporting and undertaking local mediation efforts
to prevent escalation of violence.”
“Even though we have seen an improvement in response to this outbreak
compared to five years ago when over 11,000 people lost their lives to
Ebola, more must be done to protect ongoing efforts in the Congo,” said
AHF Africa Regional Policy and Advocacy Manager Alice Kayongo.
“Workers are already putting their lives on the line to fight the
virus—they should not have to worry about external threats of violence.
We implore the UN to do all in its power to stop the violence in the
region before this outbreak becomes even worse.”
Rampant security issues, the high risk for Ebola crossing borders and
instability after recent elections underscore the need for immediate
action in the DRC. AHF urges that the United Nations utilize its mandate
to protect healthcare personnel, resources and civilians—the world
cannot afford a repeat of the disaster that hit West Africa in 2014.
