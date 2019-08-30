Log in
AHF Urges Immediate Action on Ebola as UN Chief Visits the DRC

08/30/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

With another Ebola case emerging again in Uganda, it is clear the threat of the deadly virus spreading to neighboring countries and beyond is only a matter of time. AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) urges UN Secretary-General António Guterres—who arrives at the outbreak’s epicenter in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) tomorrow—to take the necessary steps to ensure an expedient end to the devastating year-long crisis.

The continual spread of Ebola within the DRC, into populous cities (Goma) and into neighboring countries, is a worst-case scenario when dealing with infectious disease outbreaks. To alleviate the lack of vaccine availability, the World Health Organization should approve the highly effective (over 97%) Merck vaccine as quickly as possible and ensure sufficient quantities are on hand for everyone who needs it.

Widespread insecurity is also of great concern. Dozens of frontline health workers have been injured or killed due to attacks on outbreak response personnel, assets and facilities. UN security forces in-country must be fully empowered to strengthen and enforce the Security Council’s existing UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONCUSO) mandate to ensure the safety of those risking their lives to deliver vaccines and treatment to DRC citizens and Ebola patients, respectively.

The African Union must also increase its contribution by bolstering its role in the response. We urge more transparency by informing the continent of actions being taken and of the real situation on the ground. There is no time or place for behind-the-scenes maneuvers when so many lives are at stake—both inside the DRC and within neighboring countries and regions.

“We hope that Mr. Guterres seeing the devastation Ebola has caused in person will finally trigger a greater sense of urgency from all the responsible organizations to boost efforts in all aspects of the response,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “Unfortunately, it is only a matter of time before it spreads far beyond the DRC and neighboring countries. Ebola is a global threat—we can’t wait until its on other countries’ doorsteps before increased actions are taken.”

For more information, please contact Ged Kenslea at gedk@aidshealth.org or (323) 791-5526

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.2 million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
