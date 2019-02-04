Log in
AHF Welcomes Reports of Administration's Plans to End U.S. HIV Epidemic by 2030

02/04/2019 | 06:05pm EST

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) welcomes reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will announce plans to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030. (Politico: “Trump’s State of the Union pledge: Ending HIV transmissions by 2030” 2/04/19)

AHF, the largest non-profit provider of HIV care in the world, is already active in most of the 20 states that will be the focus of the administration’s plan.

“Many experts have stated over and over that we have the tools to end the epidemic. What we lack is the political will. AHF looks forward to the details of the President’s plan and hopes it will address primary prevention of new HIV infections – including aggressive promotion of condoms and safer sex education, universal access to treatment for everyone living with HIV, strengthening the Ryan White HIV Program and protecting the 340B Drug Discount Program,” said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF. “The U.S. government has been a leader in the global HIV response, yet in our own country, only about half of the population of people living with HIV have reached viral suppression and 40,000 new HIV infections are reported every year.”

NOTE: AHF officials will be available for comment on the administration’s plans to end HIV. See media contact information to arrange interviews before and/or after the President’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
