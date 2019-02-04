AHF Welcomes Reports of Administration's Plans to End U.S. HIV Epidemic by 2030

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
welcomes reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will announce plans to
end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030. (Politico: “Trump’s
State of the Union pledge: Ending HIV transmissions by 2030” 2/04/19)
AHF, the largest non-profit provider of HIV care in the world, is
already active in most of the 20 states that will be the focus of the
administration’s plan.
“Many experts have stated over and over that we have the tools to end
the epidemic. What we lack is the political will. AHF looks forward to
the details of the President’s plan and hopes it will address primary
prevention of new HIV infections – including aggressive promotion of
condoms and safer sex education, universal access to treatment for
everyone living with HIV, strengthening the Ryan White HIV Program and
protecting the 340B Drug Discount Program,” said Michael Weinstein,
president of AHF. “The U.S. government has been a leader in the global
HIV response, yet in our own country, only about half of the population
of people living with HIV have reached viral suppression and 40,000 new
HIV infections are reported every year.”
NOTE: AHF officials will be available for comment on the
administration’s plans to end HIV. See media contact information to
arrange interviews before and/or after the President’s State of the
Union address Tuesday evening.
