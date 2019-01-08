AHF Welcomes World Bank Chief's Resignation, Calls for Change to Middle-Income Country Designation

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
welcomes the resignation
of World
Bank President Dr. Jim Yong Kim three years prior to the end of his
appointment. Kim’s departure offers the World Bank an opportunity to
re-evaluate a controversial process that determines which countries are
considered middle-income and low-income based on an arbitrary gross
national income (GNI) per capita criterion.
AHF’s “Raise the MIC” campaign has advocated for five years, calling on
the World Bank to stop classifying developing countries as
middle-income—where an individual’s daily income can be as low as
$2.73—or about as much as a cup of coffee in a wealthy country. Although
in terms of GNI per capita mere cents can distinguish low-income
countries (LIC) from middle-income countries (MIC), MICs must pay
substantially higher prices for essential pharmaceuticals and receive
far less development assistance from funders like the Global Fund to
Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
“As someone who has often touted his roots in the activist community,
Jim Kim’s refusal to change the World Bank’s unfair and immoral
definition of middle-income countries is a terrible disappointment and a
missed opportunity,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein.
“Developing countries throughout the world are struggling to provide
medicines and healthcare to people who are dying every day from diseases
that are 100% treatable and preventable, like HIV/AIDS and TB. It’s time
for someone to take the helm at the World Bank who will ensure vital
support gets to the people who need it most.”
MICs are now home to 75% of the world’s poor people and two-thirds of
people globally living with HIV—a virus that still kills almost 1
million people annually. While the international poverty line is set at
$1.90 per day, the lower end of the MIC income bracket is only $.83
above that meager daily wage. AHF has argued that a daily income per
capita should be set no lower than $10 to be realistically commensurate
with a middle-income lifestyle, which allows for disposable income
beyond barebones subsistence.
AHF urges the World Bank and its next president to seize this
opportunity with Dr. Kim’s early departure to finally address its
classification system that keeps the world’s sick and disadvantaged from
accessing the healthcare and resources they need. The world is at a
tipping point in its response to HIV/AIDS and the Bank needs a leader
with the courage to challenge the alarming pullback in development aid
and do what is necessary to truly end poverty and the treatable diseases
that follow.
To learn more about the “Raise the MIC” campaign, watch a short
explainer video at www.raisethemic.org.
