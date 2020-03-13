Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF's 15th Annual Florida AIDS Walk and Musicfest POSTPONED Due to COVID-19 Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

After careful consideration, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the presenter of the annual AIDS Walk & Musicfest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at South Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale Beach, has decided to postpone the event. Please see the following statement regarding this decision:

As a global, non-profit public health organization, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has been continually monitoring the evolving status of COVID-19. Based upon guidance from health authorities and our commitment to keeping the health, safety and wellbeing of all those living in and visiting South Florida as a priority, AHF has made a decision to POSTPONE the upcoming AIDS Walk & Musicfest scheduled for Saturday, March 21st on Fort Lauderdale Beach. We are deeply appreciative to the thousands of individuals, corporate partners and organizations that support this event, as we work together to fight against HIV in our community. We look forward to coming together once a new date for the walk has been confirmed and will convey any information about the rescheduled date by email and on our web page, www.floridaaidswalk.org, as soon as we have more information.

AHF wants to ensure that everyone has accurate information to ensure the safety and health of themselves, your family and friends, and that both residents and visitors remain alert and continue to take proper preventative actions. We encourage you to visit the following links for tips on staying healthy and actions to take if someone you know has been exposed to the virus:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Florida Health
World Health Organization

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to more than 1.4 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Kivelä Kari
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Korttila Mikko
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Järvilehto Tiina
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Loimovuori Juha-Petri
PU
12:20pREACH SUBSEA : Operational figures
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Santtu Elsinen
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Juvonen Virpi
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Kukkonen Elina
PU
12:20pUNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
12:19pALMA MEDIA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Nuutinen Juha
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group