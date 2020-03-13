AHF's 15th Annual Florida AIDS Walk and Musicfest POSTPONED Due to COVID-19 Concerns

After careful consideration, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the presenter of the annual AIDS Walk & Musicfest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at South Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale Beach, has decided to postpone the event. Please see the following statement regarding this decision:

As a global, non-profit public health organization, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has been continually monitoring the evolving status of COVID-19. Based upon guidance from health authorities and our commitment to keeping the health, safety and wellbeing of all those living in and visiting South Florida as a priority, AHF has made a decision to POSTPONE the upcoming AIDS Walk & Musicfest scheduled for Saturday, March 21st on Fort Lauderdale Beach. We are deeply appreciative to the thousands of individuals, corporate partners and organizations that support this event, as we work together to fight against HIV in our community. We look forward to coming together once a new date for the walk has been confirmed and will convey any information about the rescheduled date by email and on our web page, www.floridaaidswalk.org, as soon as we have more information.

AHF wants to ensure that everyone has accurate information to ensure the safety and health of themselves, your family and friends, and that both residents and visitors remain alert and continue to take proper preventative actions. We encourage you to visit the following links for tips on staying healthy and actions to take if someone you know has been exposed to the virus:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Florida Health

World Health Organization

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

