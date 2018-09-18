AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF),
the parent organization of Positive
Healthcare (PHC), a nonprofit agency providing medical care to over
2,000 Medicaid patients living with HIV in Florida for nearly two
decades, today filed a motion seeking to have a Florida court hold
Governor Rick Scott in contempt for his failure to comply with the
September 5th order of the Circuit Court of the Second
Judicial Circuit, in and for Leon County, Florida, compelling him to
make records of his schedule, calendar and other events—including
campaign and fundraising events—publicly available to AHF within ten
days.
As of close of business Monday (Sept. 17), no documents or records had
been provided to AHF. And also late Monday afternoon, the Executive
Office of the Governor filed an appeal of the order with the Court.
However, Florida statute provides that such appellants must comply with
court orders during the appeal process.
As a result, attorneys for AHF filed an Emergency Motion for Contempt
and Sanctions (CASE NO: 2018-CA-001648 - Filing #
78024055 E-Filed 09/18/2018) against Governor Scott and the
Executive Office of the Governor with the Court earlier today also
asking that a hearing on the motion be held today.
“The Court granted AHF’s petition for Writ of Mandamus on our public
records requests almost two weeks ago and we have yet to see a single
document or record of any kind—no information on who he is meeting with,
where he is traveling, campaigning and fundraising both in his official
capacity as Governor and in his current Senatorial bid,” said Michael
Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief for AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “Now,
at the last possible moment, Scott’s office files an appeal, clearly
intending to drag out the court order as long as they can, including
until after the November election, if possible. Governor Scott, you are
in contempt of the Court’s order. We have petitioned the Court to
formally declare you in contempt and compel you to hand over and make
public these records.”
On September 5th, In a stunning rebuke to Governor Scott and
a victory for public access to information about elected officials’
schedules, the Circuit Court granted AHF’s petition for a Writ
of Mandamus, ordering the Governor to make records of his schedule,
calendar and other events—including campaign and fundraising
events—publicly available to AHF within ten days.
In July, AHF, the parent organization of Positive Healthcare, which has
been providing critical health insurance coverage for people living with
HIV in Florida since 1999, filed a petition for Writ of Mandamus after
its repeated public records requests to Governor Scott’s office were
denied, falsely claiming that the records were officially exempt from
disclosure.
Advocates from AHF and Positive Healthcare have been protesting—and
trying to protest—Governor Scott after the state’s Agency for Health
Care Administration (AHCA) failed to renew Positive Healthcare’s
contract to cover Medicaid patients with HIV/AIDS in Broward and
Miami-Dade counties, in essence a move denying critical healthcare
coverage to those living with HIV/AIDS.
AHF has been calling out Scott in response to his and state Medicaid
officials’ failure to renew an HIV care contract with AHF’s Positive
Healthcare. AHF says the state’s move will recklessly disrupt care
for a vulnerable population of over 2,000 Florida HIV patients.
AHF Files Second Petition for Writ Against
Governor Scott Over Additional Public Records
Late last week, AHF filed a second public records request lawsuit
seeking another Writ
of Mandamus against Florida Governor Rick Scott over his failure to
provide requested records of communications between the Executive Office
of the Governor (EOG) and all other bidders—and their lobbyists—for
Florida’s Medicaid AIDS care contracts in the state Agency for Health
Care Administration’s eleven service regions. In an article on the new
legal action, the Tampa
Bay Times notes, “The list of lobbyists includes Dean Cannon, Al
Cardenas, Mike Corcoran, Hayden Dempsey, Nick Iarossi, Fred Karlinsky,
Larry Overton, Bill Rubin and Gerald Wester, among many others.”
The action was filed Thursday, September 13th in the Circuit
Court of the Second Judicial Circuit, in and for Leon County, Florida
(Filing #
77847313 E-filed).
Background on AHF, Positive Healthcare and
Governor Scott
In late April, Florida Medicaid officials announced the awarding of
Medicaid contracts, worth up to $90 billion, to five for-profit managed
care plans, excluding several other companies, including Positive
Healthcare, the only nonprofit healthcare provider that offers insurance
coverage for the critical, sensitive healthcare needs of those living
with HIV. As a result of the initial decision, several of the denied
agencies, including PHC, filed formal protests with Florida’s Agency for
Health Care Administration (AHCA), which manages the state’s Medicaid
program, all challenging the state’s decision, citing severe defects in
the RFP and decision-making process. Following the submitted protests,
state Medicaid officials met with each of the denied agencies, and
subsequently have provided settlements with a select list of the
for-profit providers, while continuing to shut out PHC. Positive
Healthcare is the only nonprofit agency focused on providing care to
thousands of clients living with HIV in Florida who rely on this
critical coverage to get the necessary care they need, by the doctors of
their choice, to live a healthy life.
Scott’s irresponsible actions and lack of transparency occur while the
state of Florida, and specifically Miami-Dade and Broward counties,
remain the nation’s epicenter of the HIV epidemic. PHC currently offers
coverage to those living with HIV in Miami-Dade and Broward counties,
which rank #1 and #2, nationally for reported cases of new HIV diagnosis.
The facts about HIV in Florida under Rick
Scott’s tenure as Governor:
-
Nearly 5,000 people in Florida were infected with HIV in 2016 alone,
which means one out of every eight new HIV infections in the United
States occurred in Florida.
-
South Florida leads the nation in new HIV diagnoses at 38.7 new
infections per every 100,000 people. In contrast, the overall rate in
the United States is 12.3 new infections per every 100,000 people.
-
Nearly 136,000 Floridians are estimated to be living with HIV, but one
in six is still not aware of his or her HIV-positive status.
-
More than 30,000 Floridians currently living with HIV are not
receiving care for their infection.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
988,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
