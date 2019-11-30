Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF to Partner at Baltimore City Hall in 2019 World AIDS Day Event - Mon., Dec. 2nd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 08:01am EST

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, is marking World AIDS Day this year with more than 140 events in the 43 countries around the globe that AHF operates in. World AIDS Day is formally observed each year on December 1st.

In Baltimore, AHF is partnering with city and public health officials in a World AIDS Day commemoration on Monday, December 2nd kicking off at 9:30 am in the Rotunda of Baltimore City Hall.

WHAT:

WORLD AIDS DAY COMMEMORATION in BALTIMORE

 

With Baltimore Mayor “Jack” Young

 

 

WHEN:

Monday, December 2nd – 9:30 am NOTE: REMARKS begin at 10:05 am

 

 

WHERE:

Baltimore City Hall Rotunda, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD 21202

 

 

WHO:

Hon. Bernard “Jack” Young, Mayor, City of Baltimore

 

Dr. Adena Greenbaum, Assistant Health Commissioner, Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD)

 

Jabari Lyles, LGBTQ Affairs Liaison in the Office of Mayor Young

 

Akil Patterson, AHF Community Mobilizer

 

Musical performances by Grace of God Dancers and the Positive Voices Choir

 

 

CONTACT:

Mike McVicker-Weaver, AHF Regional Director, Washington DC/ Baltimore Metropolitan Areas. Phone: 202-568-1706 michel.mcvicker@aidshealth.org

AIDS Healthcare Foundation will also have a table for AHF and Baltimore City Health Department officials to provide information and giveaways and a free, mobile HIV testing van stationed outside of City Hall.

SCHEDULE OF BALTIMORE CITY HALL ROTUNDA WORLD AIDS DAY EVENT

Monday, December 2, 2019 

  • 9:30 Doors open
  • 10:05 Welcome by Dr. Adena Greenbaum, Baltimore City Health Department 
  • 10:10 Remarks by Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young  
  • 10:20 Remarks, Jabari Lyles (Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Liaison) and Akil Patterson (AHF Community Mobilizer)
  • 10:30 Dance Performance: Grace of God Dancers 
  • 10:40 Presentation of Awards, C. Smith, Maryland State Department of Health
  • 10:50 Musical Performance: Positive Voices Choir
  • 11:00 Reception/Food/Networking
  • 11:30 Program Ends

"While we work to end the epidemic, we will not end the celebration of life, activism and resilience that has always been within our community. I am excited to welcome our city into City Hall to celebrate that," says Jabari Lyles, LGBTQ Affairs Liaison in the Office of Mayor Young.

Elsewhere in the U.S., AHF has so far hosted two free World AIDS Day concerts: the first, in Dallas starring the legendary Diana Ross (Nov. 29) and in Los Angeles (Dec. 1), hosted by recent Primetime Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter (“Pose”) with performances by Faith Evans, Daya and Miss Shalae. Two AHF concerts remain—in Atlanta, on Thursday, December 5th followed by Miami on Saturday, December 7th.

This year, AHF is also honoring "Our Champions" at all its U.S. World AIDS Day events. “Our Champions” are select group of individuals, both living and dead, who have made a profound impact in the decades long fight against HIV and AIDS and these champions include local community advocates, important figures like Princess Diana, Connie Norman, Elizabeth Taylor, Larry Kramer, Pedro Zamora, AHF co-founder Chris Brownlie and others who will be recognized, remembered and honored nationwide.

AHF staff and volunteers will be on hand at many of these events with services including free HIV testing, interactive sessions to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS, and more. Under its “Keep the Promise” banner, AHF’s World AIDS Day events celebrate the progress made and recognize community advocates who continue to champion the fight against HIV/AIDS. The events also serve as a reminder that there’s still much work to be done globally in fighting this epidemic.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation:

AHF, the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare .


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on suspension of trading
PU
08:13aSINOPIPE : “TANAP is the most concrete sign of our country's peaceful vision”
PU
08:08aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : :notification of new substantial shareholders (glory image international and lee tai hay dominic)
PU
08:03aDPP MAJORITY IN TAIWAN LEGISLATURE WOULD BE NIGHTMARE : PFP candidate
AQ
08:03aResidents of outlying Taiwan island call nuclear waste compensation 'vote-buying'
AQ
08:01aAHF to Partner at Baltimore City Hall in 2019 World AIDS Day Event - Mon., Dec. 2nd
BU
08:00aMULTICHOICE : Basketmouth, Nancy Isime, others light up DStv festive ad
AQ
08:00aALLIANZ : Efforts to recover N20tr not for personal gain, says Malami
AQ
08:00aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : In ride-hail boom, livery cabs feel squeezed and forgotten
AQ
07:56aCONVENIENCE FOODS LANKA : helps kick-start careers of Ratmalana Deaf and Blind School students
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
2NOVARTIS : Novartis Aims to Ace Tough Market -- WSJ
3OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
4RENAULT : Auto Partners Move to Ease Discord -- WSJ
5TECH DATA CORPORATION : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group