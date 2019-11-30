AHF to Partner at Baltimore City Hall in 2019 World AIDS Day Event - Mon., Dec. 2nd

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, is marking World AIDS Day this year with more than 140 events in the 43 countries around the globe that AHF operates in. World AIDS Day is formally observed each year on December 1st.

In Baltimore, AHF is partnering with city and public health officials in a World AIDS Day commemoration on Monday, December 2nd kicking off at 9:30 am in the Rotunda of Baltimore City Hall.

WHAT: WORLD AIDS DAY COMMEMORATION in BALTIMORE With Baltimore Mayor “Jack” Young WHEN: Monday, December 2nd – 9:30 am NOTE: REMARKS begin at 10:05 am WHERE: Baltimore City Hall Rotunda, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD 21202 WHO: Hon. Bernard “Jack” Young, Mayor, City of Baltimore Dr. Adena Greenbaum, Assistant Health Commissioner, Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) Jabari Lyles, LGBTQ Affairs Liaison in the Office of Mayor Young Akil Patterson, AHF Community Mobilizer Musical performances by Grace of God Dancers and the Positive Voices Choir CONTACT: Mike McVicker-Weaver, AHF Regional Director, Washington DC/ Baltimore Metropolitan Areas. Phone: 202-568-1706 michel.mcvicker@aidshealth.org

AIDS Healthcare Foundation will also have a table for AHF and Baltimore City Health Department officials to provide information and giveaways and a free, mobile HIV testing van stationed outside of City Hall.

SCHEDULE OF BALTIMORE CITY HALL ROTUNDA WORLD AIDS DAY EVENT

Monday, December 2, 2019

9:30 Doors open

10:05 Welcome by Dr. Adena Greenbaum , Baltimore City Health Department

, Baltimore City Health Department 10:10 Remarks by Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young

10:20 Remarks, Jabari Lyles (Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Liaison) and Akil Patterson (AHF Community Mobilizer)

(Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Liaison) and (AHF Community Mobilizer) 10:30 Dance Performance: Grace of God Dancers

10:40 Presentation of Awards, C. Smith , Maryland State Department of Health

, Maryland State Department of Health 10:50 Musical Performance: Positive Voices Choir

11:00 Reception/Food/Networking

11:30 Program Ends

"While we work to end the epidemic, we will not end the celebration of life, activism and resilience that has always been within our community. I am excited to welcome our city into City Hall to celebrate that," says Jabari Lyles, LGBTQ Affairs Liaison in the Office of Mayor Young.

Elsewhere in the U.S., AHF has so far hosted two free World AIDS Day concerts: the first, in Dallas starring the legendary Diana Ross (Nov. 29) and in Los Angeles (Dec. 1), hosted by recent Primetime Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter (“Pose”) with performances by Faith Evans, Daya and Miss Shalae. Two AHF concerts remain—in Atlanta, on Thursday, December 5th followed by Miami on Saturday, December 7th.

This year, AHF is also honoring "Our Champions" at all its U.S. World AIDS Day events. “Our Champions” are select group of individuals, both living and dead, who have made a profound impact in the decades long fight against HIV and AIDS and these champions include local community advocates, important figures like Princess Diana, Connie Norman, Elizabeth Taylor, Larry Kramer, Pedro Zamora, AHF co-founder Chris Brownlie and others who will be recognized, remembered and honored nationwide.

AHF staff and volunteers will be on hand at many of these events with services including free HIV testing, interactive sessions to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS, and more. Under its “Keep the Promise” banner, AHF’s World AIDS Day events celebrate the progress made and recognize community advocates who continue to champion the fight against HIV/AIDS. The events also serve as a reminder that there’s still much work to be done globally in fighting this epidemic.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation:

AHF, the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191130005049/en/