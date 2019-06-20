Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF to WHO: No More ‘Business as Usual' on Ebola in Africa or Chief Should Step Down!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

The current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is nearing its one-year anniversary. With almost 2,200 people infected and 1,470 deceased, the virus continues to pose an imminent threat to global public health.

So far, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has floundered in articulating a comprehensive strategy for getting the outbreak under control. With the first cases of Ebola now registered outside DRC borders in Uganda, the time for business as usual is over. Over the next 30 days, WHO must demonstrate it is capable of handling the crisis or let a more competent leader take the helm before Ebola goes global.

"Hard lessons learned in West Africa after thousands of unnecessary deaths due to Ebola in 2014 should be the driver for immediate international actions in the DRC. Domestic or regional politics should not be allowed to play a role in implementation of the emergency response—science is on our side," said Dr. Jorge Saavedra, Executive Director of the AHF Global Public Health Institute at the University of Miami and former head of Mexico’s national HIV program.

In the aftermath of the 2014 Ebola disaster in West Africa, several reports blamed WHO for a tepid response in the initial months of the outbreak when, by not declaring an emergency, the virus was allowed to spread faster and farther than it would have otherwise. With substantial advances in vaccine research and a better understanding of Ebola’s epidemiology since the 2014 outbreak, the world has no excuse for indecisiveness. If this were happening in Europe or North America—even a single case of Ebola—a public health emergency of international concern would have already been declared.

"Starting now, 30 days should be the timeframe for WHO to either change its standards for declaring an international emergency and/or get immediate approval of the two vaccines and make them widely available for all Congolese and people in neighboring countries who are demanding or need them,” said Michael Weinstein, President of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “Whether the WHO Director-General takes comprehensive steps to end this crisis over the course of the next month will determine if he has what it takes to lead the world’s main line of defense against catastrophic pandemics. With almost 2,200 cases of Ebola and 1,470 fatalities, we’ve waited long enough—now is the time to act!”

For more information, please contact Ged Kenslea at gedk@aidshealth.org or (323) 791-5526.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.1 million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pCHINA EVERGRANDE : to Buy 2.2 Billion Shares in Shengjing Bank for CNY13.2 Billion
DJ
09:08pOil prices extend gains amid Middle East tensions, rate cut hopes
RE
09:06pACREAGE : Canopy Growth fourth-quarter revenue beats as cannabis sales soar
RE
09:04pHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : ISSUE OF US$500 MILLION 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (in PDF)
PU
09:01pInvitae Reports Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08 to Former Employees of Singular Bio, Inc. in Connection with Closing of Acquisition
PR
09:01pAeronext and Major Chinese Industrial Drone Manufacturer MMC Strategic Alliance Start of 4D GRAVITY® Drones in the Chinese Market
BU
09:00pAeronext and Chinese Industrial Drone Manufacturer SMD Strategic Alliance Begin Discussion on Development of Cargo Drones with 4D GRAVITY®
BU
08:59pUNITED RUSAL : Inside information taishet anode plant
PU
08:59pCHINA CITIC BANK : CNCBI's CITIC Tower Branch to close temporarily
PU
08:56pDelta buys 4.3% stake in Korean Air parent, seeks to expand in Asia
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan grants Renault execs boardroom seats, ending dispute
4BARCLAYS PLC : UK watchdog rejects lawmakers' call to ease bank account rules
5SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About