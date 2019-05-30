AHRESTY : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares

|
|
May 27, 2019
|
For Immediate Release
|
|
Company name:
|
Ahresty Corporation
|
President & CEO:
|
Arata Takahashi
|
|
(Security Code: 5852,
|
|
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
|
Contact for inquiries:
|
Hideki Nariya, General Manager,
|
|
Management Planning Dept.
|
|
(Telephone: 03-6369-8664)
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares
(Acquisition of Own Shares pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation based on the
Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 27, 2019, the Company resolved to purchase its own shares pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.
-
Reason for the acquisition of own shares
The Company will acquire its own shares to improve its capital efficiency and promote profit distribution to shareholders by executing its capital policy flexibly in response to changes in the operating environment.
-
Details of the acquisition
|
（1） Class of shares to acquire
|
The Company's common stock
|
|
（2） Total number shares to acquire
|
580,000 shares (maximum)
|
|
|
|
(Ratio to the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury
|
|
|
shares): 2.24%)
|
|
（3） Total acquisition price of shares
|
300 million yen (maximum)
|
|
（4） Acquisition period
|
May 28, 2019 to August 31, 2019
|
|
(Reference) Treasury shares owned as of April 30, 2019
|
|
Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)
|
25,914,203 shares
|
Number of treasury shares
|
|
|
162,514 shares
Disclaimer
AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:28:13 UTC