AHRESTY : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares

05/30/2019 | 04:29am EDT

May 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

Company name:

Ahresty Corporation

President & CEO:

Arata Takahashi

(Security Code: 5852,

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries:

Hideki Nariya, General Manager,

Management Planning Dept.

(Telephone: 03-6369-8664)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation based on the

Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 27, 2019, the Company resolved to purchase its own shares pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.

  1. Reason for the acquisition of own shares
    The Company will acquire its own shares to improve its capital efficiency and promote profit distribution to shareholders by executing its capital policy flexibly in response to changes in the operating environment.
  2. Details of the acquisition

1 Class of shares to acquire

The Company's common stock

2 Total number shares to acquire

580,000 shares (maximum)

(Ratio to the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury

shares): 2.24%)

3 Total acquisition price of shares

300 million yen (maximum)

4 Acquisition period

May 28, 2019 to August 31, 2019

(Reference) Treasury shares owned as of April 30, 2019

Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)

25,914,203 shares

Number of treasury shares

162,514 shares

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:28:13 UTC
