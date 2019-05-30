AHRESTY : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares

May 27, 2019 For Immediate Release Company name: Ahresty Corporation President & CEO: Arata Takahashi (Security Code: 5852, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya, General Manager, Management Planning Dept. (Telephone: 03-6369-8664)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation based on the

Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 27, 2019, the Company resolved to purchase its own shares pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.

Reason for the acquisition of own shares

The Company will acquire its own shares to improve its capital efficiency and promote profit distribution to shareholders by executing its capital policy flexibly in response to changes in the operating environment. Details of the acquisition