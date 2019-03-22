Log in
AHRESTY : Notice of Personnel Changes

03/22/2019 | 05:40am EDT

March 18, 2019

For Immediate Release

Company name: Ahresty Corporation

President & CEO: Arata Takahashi

(Security code: 5852, First Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya, General

Manager, Management Planning Dept.

(Telephone: 03-6369-8664)

Notice of Personnel Changes

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided to change its Directors, Executive Officers, and Chiefs of Commands as stated below at its Board of Directors Meeting held today.

1. Changes of Directors (effective as of the middle of June, 2019)*1

1) Candidate for new Director (who is a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) Akiyoshi Mori (currently Mori & Kikuchi, Lawyer)

2)Director scheduled for retirement (who is a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee)

Tadao Saotome (currently a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee)

2. Directors after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

1) Directors (effective as of the middle of June, 2019)*1

President & CEO: Arata Takahashi

Representative Director: Junji Ito Representative Director: Shinichi Takahashi Director: Naoyuki Kaneta

Director: Shinichi Gamo Director: Kenichi Nonaka

Director who is a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee: Hiroshi Ishimaru

Director who is a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee (Outside Director): Akihiko Shido

Director who is a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee (Outside Director): Shuhei Shiozawa

Director who is a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee (Outside Director): Masahito Saotome

Director who is a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee (Outside Director): Akiyoshi Mori

*1

These Directors will be decided officially with their approval at the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in the middle of June, 2019 (with the exception of the CEO and Representative Directors, who will be decided officially with their approval at the Company's Board of Directors Meeting to be held subsequently).

2)Executive Officers (effective as of June 1, 2019)

CEO: Arata Takahashi, President & CEO

Senior Managing Executive Officer scheduled for promotion: Junji Ito, Director and Chief, Manufacturing Command

Senior Managing Executive Officer scheduled for promotion: Shinichi Takahashi, Director, General Administrative Command

Senior Managing Executive Officer scheduled for promotion: Naoyuki Kaneta, Director and Chief, Sales Command

Managing Executive Officer: Shinichi Gamo, Director, General Manager, Tokai Plant Managing Executive Officer: Koji Arai, Chairman and President of Guangzhou Ahresty Casting Co., Ltd.

Executive Officer: Kenichi Nonaka, Director and CEA *2

Executive Officer: Tsuruo Tsuji, Chief, General Administrative Command

Newly appointed Executive Officer: Takanori Mabuchi, Chief, Quality Assurance Command and General Manager, Quality Management Department

Newly appointed Executive Officer: Hideki Nariya, General Manager, Management Planning Department

Managing Executive Officer scheduled for retirement: Toshihiko Okumura Executive Officer scheduled for retirement: Koichi Yamamoto *3

*2: CEA: Chief Engineering Advisor

*3: Assumption of office as a President, Ahresty Techno Service Corporation will take effect as of

April 1, 2019.

3. Change of Chief of Command (effective as of June 1, 2019)

Chief, General Administrative Command: Tsuruo Tsuji (currently General Manager, Higashimatsuyama Plant)

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:39:03 UTC
