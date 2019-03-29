AI Based Biometrics Helping to Transform Global Travel from Barely Tolerable to a Delightful Experience

DENVER, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As airports across the globe invest in a range of smart technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and biometrics, Acuity Market Intelligence considers this the preliminary stage of a far-reaching commitment to transform the inevitable hassles and inconvenience of airport travel into delightful passenger experiences.

Acuity forecasts that the total number of airport biometric touchpoints – increasingly AI enhanced facial recognition - at check-in, bag drop, security, and boarding gates will increase at a 27% CAGR from 2019 – 2022. While this is significant growth, the total number of units deployed by 2022 will represent just 17% penetration of the projected Total Addressable Market (TAM).

"As airport AI-enhanced biometrics become mainstream, so too will consumer comfort and preference for the convenience of the experience," explained Maxine Most, Principal at Acuity Market Intelligence. "This will change passenger expectations and drive demand for similar solutions within airports and across the entire travel sector from cruise ships and car rentals to train stations and ferry terminals."

"Smarter, seamless travel is no longer a vision for the future," Most continued. "It is happening now all over the world. In the past month alone, reports from Asia indicate massive uptake."

According to recent reports:

Narita Airport plans to be the first in the world to allow passengers to board using facial biometrics without pausing for identification in additional to using facial biometrics for check in, bag drop

AirAsia is piloting facial recognition for boarding flights at Johor's Senai Airport and has plans to continue rolling it out in Malaysia airports this year.

Senai Airport and has plans to continue rolling it out in airports this year. Hong Kong Airport plans to launch a facial recognition based, single token identity system by early 2020.

