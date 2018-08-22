Log in
AI Business Opportunities & Outlook (2016-2025) in the Global Defense Industry - Databook Series - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 12:26pm CEST

The "Global Artificial Intelligence Business Opportunities and Outlook (2016-2025) in Defense Industry - Databook Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the defense industry. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report covers spending forecast from 2016-2025 by applications across defense industry's value chain, AI technology domains, and technology.

Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage:

Spending by Application, 2016-2025

  • Unmanned Vehicles
  • Robotics
  • Mission Critical Application and Platforms
  • Threat Prevention Intelligence
  • Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection
  • Recruitment
  • Location and Mapping
  • Cyber Security
  • Supply Chain Optimization and Fleet Management
  • Planning and Resource Allocation
  • Agent Based Decision Making

Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains, 2016-2025

  • Machine Learning and Deep Learning
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Robotics and Expert Systems
  • Machine Vision & Hearing

Spending by Technology Development, 2016-2025

  • Application and Platforms
  • Services
  • Hardware

Key Questions Answered

  • How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products and services in defense industry?
  • How much are leading players in defense industry investing in AI based initiatives?
  • Which application areas are underserved in defense industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Global AI Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3 Global AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry

4 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in United States

5 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in United Kingdom

6 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in China

7 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Canada

8 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Mexico

9 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Italy

10 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in France

11 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Germany

12 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Brazil

13 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Spain

14 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in South Africa

15 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in UAE

16 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4jbc8/ai_business?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
