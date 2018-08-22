AI Business Opportunities & Outlook (2016-2025) in the Global Defense Industry - Databook Series - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Artificial Intelligence Business Opportunities and Outlook (2016-2025)
in Defense Industry - Databook Series" report
offering.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities
and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the defense
industry. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts
and tables. This report covers spending forecast from 2016-2025 by
applications across defense industry's value chain, AI technology
domains, and technology.
Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market
opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below
is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage:
Spending by Application, 2016-2025
-
Unmanned Vehicles
-
Robotics
-
Mission Critical Application and Platforms
-
Threat Prevention Intelligence
-
Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection
-
Recruitment
-
Location and Mapping
-
Cyber Security
-
Supply Chain Optimization and Fleet Management
-
Planning and Resource Allocation
-
Agent Based Decision Making
Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains, 2016-2025
-
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
-
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
-
Robotics and Expert Systems
-
Machine Vision & Hearing
Spending by Technology Development, 2016-2025
-
Application and Platforms
-
Services
-
Hardware
Key Questions Answered
-
How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products
and services in defense industry?
-
How much are leading players in defense industry investing in AI based
initiatives?
-
Which application areas are underserved in defense industry and should
be targeted to maximize ROI?
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 Global AI Dynamics and Growth Prospects
3 Global AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry
4 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in United States
5 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in United Kingdom
6 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in China
7 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Canada
8 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Mexico
9 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Italy
10 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in France
11 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Germany
12 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Brazil
13 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in Spain
14 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in South Africa
15 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in UAE
16 AI Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in India
