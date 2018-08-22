Log in
AI Business Opportunities & Outlook (2016-2025) in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry - Databook Series - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 06:17am EDT

The "Global Artificial Intelligence Business Opportunities and Outlook (2016-2025) in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry - Databook Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report covers spending forecast from 2016-2025 by applications across healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry's value chain, AI technology domains, and technology.

Key Questions Answered

  • How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products and services in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry?
  • How much are leading players in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry investing in AI based initiatives?
  • Which application areas are underserved in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?

Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage:

Spending by Application, 2016-2025

  • Health Records & Lifestyle Management
  • Drug Discovery and Research Database
  • Genomic Sequencing Database
  • Hospital Management and Automation
  • Diagnostics
  • Robotics
  • Precision Medicine
  • Real Time Monitoring
  • Chatbots
  • Image Analysis

Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains, 2016-2025

  • Machine Learning and Deep Learning
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Robotics and Expert Systems
  • Machine Vision & Hearing

Spending by Technology Development, 2016-2025

  • Application and Platforms
  • Services
  • Hardware

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Global AI Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3 Global AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry

4 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in United States

5 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in United Kingdom

6 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in China

7 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Canada

8 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Mexico

9 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Italy

10 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in France

11 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Germany

12 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Brazil

13 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Spain

14 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in South Africa

15 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7wv7w8/ai_business?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
