AI Business Opportunities & Outlook (2016-2025) in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry - Databook Series - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report covers spending forecast from 2016-2025 by applications across healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry's value chain, AI technology domains, and technology.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products and services in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry?

How much are leading players in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry investing in AI based initiatives?

Which application areas are underserved in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?

Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage:

Spending by Application, 2016-2025

Health Records & Lifestyle Management

Drug Discovery and Research Database

Genomic Sequencing Database

Hospital Management and Automation

Diagnostics

Robotics

Precision Medicine

Real Time Monitoring

Chatbots

Image Analysis

Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains, 2016-2025

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Robotics and Expert Systems

Machine Vision & Hearing

Spending by Technology Development, 2016-2025

Application and Platforms

Services

Hardware

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Global AI Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3 Global AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry

4 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in United States

5 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in United Kingdom

6 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in China

7 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Canada

8 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Mexico

9 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Italy

10 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in France

11 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Germany

12 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Brazil

13 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Spain

14 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in South Africa

15 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in UAE

