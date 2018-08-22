AI Business Opportunities & Outlook (2016-2025) in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry - Databook Series - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Artificial Intelligence Business Opportunities and Outlook (2016-2025)
in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry - Databook Series"
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities
and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare
& pharmaceuticals industry. This is a data centric report, primarily
consisting of charts and tables. This report covers spending forecast
from 2016-2025 by applications across healthcare & pharmaceuticals
industry's value chain, AI technology domains, and technology.
Key Questions Answered
-
How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products
and services in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry?
-
How much are leading players in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry
investing in AI based initiatives?
-
Which application areas are underserved in healthcare &
pharmaceuticals industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?
Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market
opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below
is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage:
Spending by Application, 2016-2025
-
Health Records & Lifestyle Management
-
Drug Discovery and Research Database
-
Genomic Sequencing Database
-
Hospital Management and Automation
-
Diagnostics
-
Robotics
-
Precision Medicine
-
Real Time Monitoring
-
Chatbots
-
Image Analysis
Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains, 2016-2025
-
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
-
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
-
Robotics and Expert Systems
-
Machine Vision & Hearing
Spending by Technology Development, 2016-2025
-
Application and Platforms
-
Services
-
Hardware
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 Global AI Dynamics and Growth Prospects
3 Global AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry
4 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in United States
5 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in United Kingdom
6 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in China
7 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Canada
8 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Mexico
9 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Italy
10 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in France
11 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Germany
12 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Brazil
13 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in Spain
14 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in South Africa
15 AI Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in UAE
