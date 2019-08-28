AI Global Welcomes Ashley Casovan as its New Executive Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Global , a nonprofit organization focused on advancing responsible and ethical adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to welcome Ashley Casovan as our new Executive Director. Ashley joins us from the Government of Canada, where she served as Director of Data and Digital. In this capacity, she led the development of the first national government AI policy. Recently named by Apolitical as one of 100 Future Leaders: The World’s Most Influential Young People in Government, she has developed a strong reputation as a leader at the intersection of data and technology.



Founded as a nonprofit in 2017, AI Global will benefit from Ashley’s experience and proven ability to establish multi-sectoral working relationships to address today’s most significant digital challenges.

"We are delighted to have someone with Ashley’s energy and talent join our team to accelerate our mission,” said Manoj Saxena, Chairman of AI Global. "Her knowledge and vision paired with her ability to bring people together will help to build the trusted AI tools we need.”

Ashley will work closely with the AI Global Board and its Network of Advisers who have expanded significantly over the last year to add additional perspectives on increasingly important topics. New advisers include: Rajeev Ronanki, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer at Anthem; Cameron Davies, SVP Corporate Decisions Sciences at NBCUniversal; Doreen Lorenzo, Assistant Dean at the School of Design and Creative Technologies at The University of Texas; Anand Rao, Global & US Artificial Intelligence Leader at PwC’s US Advisory Practice; Gavin Munroe, Chief Information Officer for Retail Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC Global; and Kate Rosenshine, Lead of Data and AI Cloud Solution Architecture team for Financial Services at Microsoft UK. For a full list of AI Global Board members and Advisers please visit ai-global.org .

To support its mission of catalyzing adoption of Responsible AI, AI Global has been focused on three key initiatives:

Responsible AI Portal

An authoritative repository combining reports, standards, models, government policies, open datasets, and open-source software to help members better navigate the AI landscape and directly connect with the experts who created these tools.

Responsible AI Designer

A virtual assessment to help members anticipate problems and future-proof their AI system. This tool brings together research and industry best practices to help designers, developers, and product owners keep in mind key AI challenges including data rights and use, privacy, security, explainability, fairness, bias, and robustness.

Responsible AI Check

An independent certification mark to help consumers easily identify trusted AI services and tools. Based on an AI Trust Index, the certification mark is continuously aligned with principles, best practices, and standards for responsible design, implementation, and use of AI.

"I am excited to join AI Global at such an important time in history,” Ashley said. “We are all becoming increasingly aware of the potential benefits and harms of AI, but we don’t always know how to best harness the full power of these systems. I look forward to supporting AI Global’s members and those building and using AI. We are aiming to make it easier to balance innovation and protection of the public.”

About AI Global

AI Global is a nonprofit organization focused on putting research into action by creating tangible tools to help accelerate the design, development, and use of Responsible AI. Founded in 2017 by the University of Texas, USAA, and CognitiveScale, AI Global works to both expand opportunities and minimize harm in local and global communities. Visit www.ai-global.org for more information.