AI Hardware Summit: Agenda released for Silicon Valley's Must Attend Event, Featuring All-Star Hardware Luminary Speaker Line-up

05/30/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Nearly 40 companies, including hyperscalers, semiconductor companies, device manufacturers and the critical mass of AI hardware start-ups from across the globe, will present their approaches to processing machine learning training and inference workloads in both server and client computing.

A year further into the nascent AI chip industry, the AI Hardware Summit returns to the Computer History Museum in Mt. View, September 17-18. Last year’s event was the first time that the AI chip industry had come together, and the show witnessed the world premiere of Habana Labs, alongside visionary presentations from hardware innovators working on silicon and systems for processing deep learning, neural networks and computer vision.

This year’s event will feature an opening luminary keynote from John L. Hennessy, Chairman of Alphabet, Inc. and Turing Award laureate, titled ‘The End of Moore's Law, CPUs (as we know them), and the Rise of Domain Specific Architectures.’ Additionally, the summit guarantees key announcements defining the next 12 months of the AI Hardware industry.

Over 500 attendees are expected with over 150 already registered. Topics to be covered include; whole stack optimization of AI, architectural innovations in AI hardware, deployment of new AI hardware in server and client computing and the impact of AI on storage, memory and networking.

A marked difference from last year is the increased focus on the ‘end users’ of AI chips, with enterprises such as; Microsoft, Facebook, Dell, IBM, Panasonic, Medallia and a host of autonomous vehicle companies presenting on their AI hardware deployments and requirements.

A limited number of press and media passes are available.

“Two overarching efforts are indispensable in this AI chip development frenzy: objectively evaluating and comparing different chips (benchmarking), and reliably projecting the growth paths of AI chips (road mapping).” White Paper on AI Chip Technologies: Tsing Hua University & Beijing Innovation Center for Future Chips, December 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
