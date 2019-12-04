Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AI Hardware Summit : Europe launches in Munich, Germany on 10-11 March 2020, the ecosystem event for AI hardware acceleration in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:01am EST

Google, Microsoft, BMW, Continental Ag, Volvo’s Zenuity, Xilinx, Arm and BASF among AI pioneers to join the first AI Hardware Summit Europe in Munich, March 10-11, 2020.

Following three successful events, including two sell-out shows in the US, the AI Hardware Summit is coming to Munich, Germany. The AI Hardware Summit series has previously included luminary keynotes from Dr. John L. Hennessey, Chairman of Alphabet, Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence Systems and Naveen Rao, CVP & GM of Intel’s AIPG.

March’s event will feature an opening keynote from Olivier Temam, Hardware Engineer at DeepMind tasked with building DeepMind’s hardware infrastructure for Artificial General Intelligence, titled ‘Past Chip Childhood and System Teenage: Why We Need to Build a Mature Ecosystem.’

Given Europe’s strength in automation across industrial, robotics and autonomous vehicles manufacturing, this summit will focus on inference systems in edge computing, connecting these industries through common challenges in systems architecture/engineering.

Between 200-250 attendees are expected to attend, with topics focusing on deploying machine learning at the edge, whole stack optimisation of AI, and the design of autonomous systems.

Key speakers include:

- Olivier Temam – Hardware Engineer, DeepMind
- Cyra Richardson – General Manager, AI & Robotics Incubation, Microsoft
- Uri Weiser – Professor Emeritus, Technion
- Michaela Blott – Distinguished Engineer, Xilinx
- Muralikrishna Sridhar – Head, AI Services for Autonomous Vehicles, Continental Ag
- Geoff Tate – Co-Founder & CEO, Flex Logix
- Luca Benini – Professor of Digital Circuits and Systems, ETH Zurich
- Mike Henry – Co-Founder & CEO, Mythic
- Matthew Mattina – Head of Arm's Machine Learning Research Lab, Arm
- Albert Cohen – Research Scientist, Google
- Orr Danon – CEO, Hailo Technologies
- Eric Flamand – Co-Founder & CTO, GreenWaves Technologies

Similar to other events hosted by Kisaco Research, such as the AI Hardware Summit US, the event is expecting announcements of new AI systems solutions on both the hardware and software side.

You can register for the event at www.aihardwaresummiteu.com, and apply for press/media passes with the details below.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24aSTELLA INTERNATIONAL : Weaker current account balance
PU
02:24aSHIONOGI : Notice Regarding the Status (Progress Report) of Acquisition of Own Shares (Acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
PU
02:24aNORWEGIAN ENERGY : Successful placement of USD 175 million senior unsecured bond
PU
02:24aGENEL ENERGY : Directorate change
PU
02:23aSHINSEI BANK : Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares (152KB)
PU
02:23aUNITED ENERGY : Monthly Returns
PU
02:23aHUNTER DOUGLAS : Acquires 3 day blinds
PU
02:23aTRICORN : Half-year Report
PU
02:22aOil gains before OPEC meetings, helped by decline in U.S. inventories
RE
02:21aORANGE : CEO wants French state to remain as a controlling shareholder
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Nintendo to launch Switch in China on Dec. 10 priced $300
5Oil gains before OPEC meetings, helped by decline in U.S. inventories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group