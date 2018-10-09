AI Leader Grid4C and HomeAdvisor Partner to Offer New Home Appliance Fault Detection Service Offering for Energy Providers

AI-powered energy analytics provider Grid4C and HomeAdvisor, a digital
marketplace that connects homeowners with prescreened, local service
professionals, have combined to launch a new value add service offering
for energy providers designed for residential consumers, which alerts
customers when they have faulty or inefficient home appliances,
quantifies the costs of the appliance inefficiency, and guides them to
schedule an appointment with a service provider through
HomeAdvisor’s extensive network of trusted home improvement
professionals.
The offering is designed to be plug and play for energy providers,
resulting in an increase in revenue streams, and requiring zero upfront
costs or ongoing software fees. By simply providing Grid4C with smart
meter reads for residential customers, the market leading AI-powered
energy analytics firm can detect and diagnose faulty and inefficient
home appliances, and notify customers of issues with appliances insides
their homes, offering customers a valuable service that maximizes
comfort and convenience.
“According to research from Parks and Associates, customers want to be
alerted when there are issues or anomalies inside their homes,” says
Shane Fay, Grid4C’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “In
fact, the top 6 use cases for why customers will invest in smart home
technology all are related to alerting customers when anomalies are
detected in their homes, and identifying faulty or inefficient home
appliances will deliver tremendous value and maximize convenience for
all consumers.”
Regulated utilities can similarly grow revenues by directing customers
to purchase energy products or appliances through their online
marketplaces, or meet energy efficiency mandates or DSM goals by
delivering energy savings through this innovative capability.
About Grid4C
Ranked #1 Predictive Analytics solution provider for utilities by GTM
Research, Grid4C empowers energy providers and consumers by enabling the
power to foresee, leveraging advanced Machine Learning capabilities to
deliver accurate, granular predictions, which are crucial for tackling
the rising challenges of today's energy industry. Grid4C's plug-and-play
solutions analyze the massive amounts of sub-hourly data collected from
millions of smart meters and IoT data, and together with customer data,
pricing information and more, delivers new revenue streams, enhances
customer value, improves the efficiency of energy operations, and
maximizes profit. Its portfolio consists of Predictive Home Advisor,
which includes non-intrusive household appliance fault detection and
load disaggregation capabilities, Predictive Operational Analytics,
enabling better decisions for coordination of DERs with meter,
sub-meter, and asset-level forecasting, Predictive Customer Analytics,
which predicts adoption of new rate plans and utility programs, and more.
For more info, visit www.grid4c.com
About HomeAdvisor
HomeAdvisor® is
a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service
professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor’s on-demand
platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service
professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide;
and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor’s
award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and
virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in
Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices
(NASDAQ: ANGI).
