AI Leader Grid4C and HomeAdvisor Partner to Offer New Home Appliance Fault Detection Service Offering for Energy Providers

New value add offering detects and diagnoses faulty or inefficient home appliances for residential customers with Grid4C's AI-based software using only smart meter reads, and guides customers to HomeAdvisor’s network of pre-screened service pros

AI-powered energy analytics provider Grid4C and HomeAdvisor, a digital marketplace that connects homeowners with prescreened, local service professionals, have combined to launch a new value add service offering for energy providers designed for residential consumers, which alerts customers when they have faulty or inefficient home appliances, quantifies the costs of the appliance inefficiency, and guides them to schedule an appointment with a service provider through HomeAdvisor’s extensive network of trusted home improvement professionals.

The offering is designed to be plug and play for energy providers, resulting in an increase in revenue streams, and requiring zero upfront costs or ongoing software fees. By simply providing Grid4C with smart meter reads for residential customers, the market leading AI-powered energy analytics firm can detect and diagnose faulty and inefficient home appliances, and notify customers of issues with appliances insides their homes, offering customers a valuable service that maximizes comfort and convenience.

“According to research from Parks and Associates, customers want to be alerted when there are issues or anomalies inside their homes,” says Shane Fay, Grid4C’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “In fact, the top 6 use cases for why customers will invest in smart home technology all are related to alerting customers when anomalies are detected in their homes, and identifying faulty or inefficient home appliances will deliver tremendous value and maximize convenience for all consumers.”

Regulated utilities can similarly grow revenues by directing customers to purchase energy products or appliances through their online marketplaces, or meet energy efficiency mandates or DSM goals by delivering energy savings through this innovative capability.

Grid4C

Ranked #1 Predictive Analytics solution provider for utilities by GTM Research, Grid4C empowers energy providers and consumers by enabling the power to foresee, leveraging advanced Machine Learning capabilities to deliver accurate, granular predictions, which are crucial for tackling the rising challenges of today's energy industry. Grid4C's plug-and-play solutions analyze the massive amounts of sub-hourly data collected from millions of smart meters and IoT data, and together with customer data, pricing information and more, delivers new revenue streams, enhances customer value, improves the efficiency of energy operations, and maximizes profit. Its portfolio consists of Predictive Home Advisor, which includes non-intrusive household appliance fault detection and load disaggregation capabilities, Predictive Operational Analytics, enabling better decisions for coordination of DERs with meter, sub-meter, and asset-level forecasting, Predictive Customer Analytics, which predicts adoption of new rate plans and utility programs, and more.

www.grid4c.com

HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor’s on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor’s award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI).

