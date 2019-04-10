AI/ML Storage Design Track Debuts at Flash Memory Summit 2019

Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the world’s premiere flash memory conference
and exposition, announces its new program track on Artificial
Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). The new track features
in-depth sessions on the specialized storage requirements for AI/ML
applications such as self-driving cars, robotics and virtual assistants.
FMS 2019 will be held August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center
and expects to draw more than 6500 attendees and 120 exhibitors.
AI/ML applications require vast amounts of low latency, high-throughput
flash storage. Cloud and enterprise data center architectures must be
optimized to support and accelerate the training of deep neural networks
and the analysis of petabyte-scale datasets, all while satisfying
critical cost-performance constraints.
The rapid adoption of AI/ML applications is helping fuel tremendous
growth in the flash memory industry. According to IDC, the combined
Flash Memory and SSD (Solid State Drive) markets are expected to grow to
almost $90 billion in 20221.
“AI/ML is the fastest-growing application in data centers today,” said
Chuck Sobey, Conference Chairperson for Flash Memory Summit. “Advances
like persistent memory, computational storage, QLC technology, and
emerging non-volatile memories are combined with the rapid progress of
3D NAND flash to meet the expanding needs of AI/ML for more data,
faster.”
The new FMS Track includes papers, invited talks, and panels on flash in
diverse AI/ML applications. A special session is offered for VARs,
solution providers, integrators, and distributors who focus on AI/ML
flash solutions. Channel attendees will then be more confident and
better prepared to bring the latest storage technology for AI/ML to
their customers. Additional sessions cover technologies key to solving
AI/ML challenges. These include NVMe, NVMe-oF, persistent memory,
computational storage, 3D flash, 3D XPoint, neuromorphic computing, and
new non-volatile memory technologies.
Now in its 14th year, Flash Memory Summit features the latest
technology trends, the most innovative products, and the broadest
coverage of this rapidly expanding market. In 2018, FMS drew over 6,500
registrants and over 120 exhibitors. The 2019 event already projects
significant growth. The conference also features marketing and market
research tracks plus sessions sponsored by NVM Express®, SNIA, JEDEC, SD
Card Association, and UFSA. Popular continuing features include an
expert table session, performance testing results, CTO and CMO panels,
and a VC Forum.
Supporting Resources
To discuss exhibiting, contact:
Alan Land, Exhibit Sales Manager
Alan@FlashMemorySummit.com
+1.760.212.5718
To ask about the program, contact:
Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson
Lance@FlashMemorySummit.com
+1.858.756.3327
About Flash Memory Summit
The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the
mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are
driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets.
FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations,
and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding
enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and
mobile and embedded systems.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005329/en/