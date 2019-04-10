Log in
AI/ML Storage Design Track Debuts at Flash Memory Summit 2019

0
04/10/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Data analytics, deep learning and other AI/ML applications drive multi-billion dollar flash memory market

Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the world’s premiere flash memory conference and exposition, announces its new program track on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). The new track features in-depth sessions on the specialized storage requirements for AI/ML applications such as self-driving cars, robotics and virtual assistants. FMS 2019 will be held August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center and expects to draw more than 6500 attendees and 120 exhibitors.

AI/ML applications require vast amounts of low latency, high-throughput flash storage. Cloud and enterprise data center architectures must be optimized to support and accelerate the training of deep neural networks and the analysis of petabyte-scale datasets, all while satisfying critical cost-performance constraints.

The rapid adoption of AI/ML applications is helping fuel tremendous growth in the flash memory industry. According to IDC, the combined Flash Memory and SSD (Solid State Drive) markets are expected to grow to almost $90 billion in 20221.

“AI/ML is the fastest-growing application in data centers today,” said Chuck Sobey, Conference Chairperson for Flash Memory Summit. “Advances like persistent memory, computational storage, QLC technology, and emerging non-volatile memories are combined with the rapid progress of 3D NAND flash to meet the expanding needs of AI/ML for more data, faster.”

The new FMS Track includes papers, invited talks, and panels on flash in diverse AI/ML applications. A special session is offered for VARs, solution providers, integrators, and distributors who focus on AI/ML flash solutions. Channel attendees will then be more confident and better prepared to bring the latest storage technology for AI/ML to their customers. Additional sessions cover technologies key to solving AI/ML challenges. These include NVMe, NVMe-oF, persistent memory, computational storage, 3D flash, 3D XPoint, neuromorphic computing, and new non-volatile memory technologies.

Now in its 14th year, Flash Memory Summit features the latest technology trends, the most innovative products, and the broadest coverage of this rapidly expanding market. In 2018, FMS drew over 6,500 registrants and over 120 exhibitors. The 2019 event already projects significant growth. The conference also features marketing and market research tracks plus sessions sponsored by NVM Express®, SNIA, JEDEC, SD Card Association, and UFSA. Popular continuing features include an expert table session, performance testing results, CTO and CMO panels, and a VC Forum.

1

  

IDC, Worldwide Solid State Drive Forecast Update, 2018–2022, Doc #US43230618 , December 2018;

IDC, Worldwide NAND Flash Demand and Supply 4Q18–4Q19 and 2019–2023 Update, Doc # US44901719, March 2019

Supporting Resources

To discuss exhibiting, contact:

Alan Land, Exhibit Sales Manager
Alan@FlashMemorySummit.com
+1.760.212.5718

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson
Lance@FlashMemorySummit.com
+1.858.756.3327

About Flash Memory Summit

The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.


© Business Wire 2019
