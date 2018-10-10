AI-Powered Candidate Experience Platform, My Ally, Raises Series A Funding

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- My Ally, the leader in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the candidate experience, announced today that it has completed its Series A round of financing. Storm Ventures led the investment round with participation from new and existing investors: Eileses Capital, Firebolt Ventures, and Gokul Rajaram. The investment will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts, as well as broaden and accelerate product development. Storm Ventures General Partner, Arun Penmetsa, will join My Ally's Board of Directors.

The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for My Ally. The team made several high profile executive hires from ZipRecruiter, Udacity, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Its client roster grew to include consumer and B2B brands such as iRobot, Compass, and Talend among many others. My Ally's product has also evolved over the past year to offer exciting new features, drastically improving the candidate experience and recruiting productivity.

"My Ally's offering is well-timed to the rapidly increasing demand for solutions that improve the candidate experience and a company's recruiting process," said Arun Penmetsa. "We believe the market will continue to see a shift towards Recruiting Automation as HR teams increase their reliance on Artificial Intelligence to build smarter, faster and simpler workflows. My Ally is a powerful solution created exclusively for employers, candidates, and HR departments, and we are excited to collaborate with and support them as they work to build a great company in an exciting new category."

The traditional, tactical approaches to Recruiting Operations and Talent Management are typically slow and rife with human error, which negatively impacts the candidate experience and leads to high candidate dropout rates. The advent of My Ally's breakthrough AI technology promises to dramatically increase offer-acceptance rates by 40% and reduce candidate pipeline times by 75%, by ensuring that candidates are moved through the interview process swiftly and accurately.

My Ally is the face of your company, ensuring that every candidate has an exceptional experience throughout your hiring process. We manage the entire interview process from sourcing to job offer, with better-than-human speed and error-free accuracy. Developed specifically for employers, recruiters, talent acquisition professionals and HR, My Ally's infinite scalability reduces time-to-hire and cost-per-hire while making the recruiting process more candidate-friendly.

