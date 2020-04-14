Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AI.Reverie : Secures $5.6 Million Financing Led by Vulcan Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:09am EDT

Synthetic data company to accelerate product development and hiring to match ramping demand

AI.Reverie, the computer vision company that generates synthetic data to train algorithms, today announced that it has completed a $5.6 million equity round of financing. Vulcan Capital led the round, and other institutional investors included Compound, In-Q-Tel, Resolute Ventures, SGInnovate, TechNexus and Triphammer Ventures. The investment brings AI.Reverie’s financing since launch to over $10 million and will fuel revenue growth through talent and product expansion. YB Choi of Vulcan Capital joined AI.Reverie’s Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005659/en/

Annotations generated by AI.Reverie Synthetic Data platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Annotations generated by AI.Reverie Synthetic Data platform (Photo: Business Wire)

The funding builds on an exceptional year for AI.Reverie, which rapidly grew its client roster across government agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Their platform propelled projects in Defense, Retail, Smart Cities, Industrials and Agriculture including airport simulation, weapons detection, cashier-less shopping and delivery bots. Expert investors signaled confidence that AI.Reverie’s pioneering technology works, and the company will release several important benchmarking studies in the coming months that verify the impact of its synthetic data.

“We have now seen our technology solve the real challenges of a broad client base,” said Daeil Kim, co-founder and CEO. “Our platform is fine-tuned and ready to grow.”

Synthetic data resolves two crucial roadblocks to growth and adoption of machine learning in computer vision: data diversity and labeling. Training algorithms to see requires a great variety of images and video footage in which subject matter is meticulously labeled — but traditional, manual labeling typically imposes significant cost and production time.

AI.Reverie provides another option: it leverages gaming technology and machine learning techniques to procedurally generate a diverse range of labeled images and videos at scale.

"Data is the driving force of value for computer vision, which is now mission critical to many major industries, and synthetic data holds the potential to transform the way computer vision algorithms are trained," said YB Choi, partner at Vulcan Capital and incoming board member of AI.Reverie. "We look for companies that can bring disruptive technologies to extremely large markets and have seen AI.Reverie create a more efficient and effective source of data. This company has captured the lead in a potentially explosive new field.”

About AI.Reverie

The AI.Reverie synthetic data platform creates a virtually endless supply of annotated images and videos to accelerate computer vision and machine learning by lowering the cost of training while improving the quality, diversity, and accuracy of metadata.

About Vulcan Capital:

Vulcan Capital is the private investment arm of Vulcan Inc., the company founded by Paul G. Allen in 1986 to manage his business and philanthropic initiatives. Vulcan Capital is focused on generating long-term value appreciation across a multibillion dollar portfolio, which spans diverse industry sectors and investment asset classes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aGSX TECHEDU (GSX) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates GSX Techedu Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
11:18aIREIT GLOBAL : Date Of Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
11:18aYOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend for 2nd Quarter 2020 for Series “D” Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
PU
11:18aCHANGE OF VENUE OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : amendment to the notice of call
PU
11:18aNotice to Attend the Annual General Meeting of Heliospectra (publ)
PR
11:18aJPMORGAN CHASE : Profit Sinks Nearly 70% As It Braces For Loan Defaults -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:17aNeighborWorks America provides $4.78 million in grants to 239 nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
GL
11:16aATEA : Amendment to the notice of Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2020
AQ
11:16aATEA : Presentation of 1 quarter 2020 results
AQ
11:16areachXOD Disrupts Executive Isolation By Creating Confidential Access To Advice - It Doesn't Have To Be Lonely At The Top
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..
5ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group