News : Companies
AI Startup Deep Longevity Launches With Series A Financing and New AI System to Tackle Aging-related Diseases

07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Spinning out of Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity has invented a new way to calculate biological age

Deep Longevity, a biotechnology company transforming longevity R&D through AI-discovered biomarkers of aging, came out of stealth today from Insilico Medicine with financing from prominent investors worldwide, the launch of the first AI system on the market for aging-related biomarker development, and collaboration with Human Longevity Inc. (“HLI”). Led by ETP Ventures and Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund (“HLPIVF”), the investment round includes participation from BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, Oculus co-founder and former chief software architect Michael Antonov through Formic Ventures, and LongeVC. Other undisclosed investors include celebrity investors in artificial intelligence and some of the most prominent U.S. biotechnology investors. Deep Longevity spins out of Insilico Medicine, the AI for drug discovery company recognized for its breakthroughs in generative chemistry, and generative biology.

Deep Longevity has developed a new AI system that can predict an individual’s biological age significantly more accurately than conventional methods, paving the road to discover what biological culprits drive aging-related diseases, including COVID-19. In the company's first partnership, Deep Longevity will deploy its technology in a collaboration with Human Longevity, the genomics-based, health intelligence leader with the world’s largest database of sequenced genomes and phenotypic information.

“Over the past few years, our team made several discoveries in the field of deep learning for longevity research in both biomarkers of aging and geroprotector discovery,” said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Deep Longevity. “Deep Longevity will translate these discoveries into the new industry of longevity management and medicine providing longevity as a service. To enable early access to these technologies we partnered with the most prominent concierge longevity practice, Human Longevity. We are happy to announce this round of funding provided by the top experts in longevity, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. We will help power their longevity ecosystem with a standardized set of aging and longevity biomarkers.”

Building upon several years of published and patented R&D, Deep Longevity’s team of scientists and AI researchers invented the industry’s first-ever aging clocks using deep neural networks. Analyzing millions of anonymized samples from multiple data types — from blood biochemistry, cell count, protein-coding genes to gut bacteria — the team identified aging-related biomarkers for diseases like diabetes, sarcopenia and NASH, and has developed the industry’s broadest portfolio of deep learning-based aging clocks.

“The longevity industry is rapidly evolving and is likely to become the largest industry on the planet,” said Wei-Wu He, PhD, MBA, executive chairman of Human Longevity. “At Human Longevity we are dedicated to building the innovative longevity biotechnology ecosystem enabling technologies that can help our customers and our network of longevity physicians. One of the main breakthroughs of the past decade is the invention of the so-called aging clocks, biomarkers of aging that allow us to measure the rate of aging and evaluate the effectiveness of the various interventions. ETP Ventures and HLPIVF are investing in Deep Longevity because of their proven technology leadership in the development of AI-based aging clocks using many data types. These clocks will be available in the near future to our scientists, physicians, and our customers.”

About Deep Longevity, Inc

Deep Longevity is a global leader in deep learning for aging research specializing in the development of deep biomarkers of aging using clinical blood tests, transcriptomic, proteomic, epigenetic, microbiome, behavioral, wearable, imaging, and multiple other data types. The company holds exclusive licenses to a comprehensive IP portfolio including both granted and pending patents. The company provides a broad range of deep aging clocks to some of the world’s most advanced longevity clinics and physicians and is developing a range of simple consumer applications to track the rate of aging at the individual level. The company is developing a comprehensive decision support system for physicians to enable the development of personalized longevity protocols utilizing the latest advances in longevity biotechnology. www.DeepLongevity.com

About Human Longevity, Inc.

Human Longevity, Inc. is a genomics-based, health intelligence company empowering proactive healthcare and enabling a life better lived. HLI’s business focus includes the Health Nucleus, a genomic-powered, precision medicine center which uses whole-genome sequencing analysis, advanced imaging, and blood analytics, to deliver the most complete picture of individual health. For more information, visit www.humanlongevity.com.

About Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund

Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund is a longevity focused early stage venture capital fund dedicated to providing resources, insight, and leadership to companies whose mission is to improve human health and drive longevity through technology, predictive analytics, research, and patient care. HLPIVF is establishing a synergistic ecosystem of longevity and performance focused companies to dramatically increase the volume and effectiveness of life-affirming diagnostics and therapeutics.


© Business Wire 2020
