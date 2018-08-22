Log in
AI in the Aerospace Industry 2016-2025 - Databook Series: Key Business Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 10:56am CEST

The "Global Artificial Intelligence Business Opportunities and Outlook (2016-2025) in Aerospace Industry - Databook Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in aerospace industry. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report covers spending forecast from 2016-2025 by applications across aerospace industry's value chain, AI technology domains, and technology.

Key Questions Answered

  • How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products and services in aerospace industry?
  • How much are leading players in aerospace industry investing in AI based initiatives?
  • Which application areas are underserved in aerospace industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?

Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage:

Spending by Application, 2016-2025

  • Supply Chain Optimization
  • Industrial Robotics and Adaptive Manufacturing
  • Crisis Management
  • Auto-Pilot
  • Production Optimization
  • Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection
  • Automated Quality Control
  • Data Security
  • Weather Forecasting
  • Mapping and Air Traffic Movement Optimization

Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains, 2016-2025

  • Machine Learning and Deep Learning
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Robotics and Expert Systems
  • Machine Vision & Hearing

Spending by Technology Development, 2016-2025

  • Application and Platforms
  • Services
  • Hardware

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Global Artificial Intelligence Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3 Global Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry

4 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in United States

5 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in United Kingdom

6 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in China

7 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in Canada

8 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in Mexico

9 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in Italy

10 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in France

11 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in Germany

12 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in Brazil

13 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in Spain

14 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4zvrpk/ai_in_the?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
