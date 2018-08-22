AI in the Aerospace Industry 2016-2025 - Databook Series: Key Business Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Artificial Intelligence Business Opportunities and Outlook (2016-2025)
in Aerospace Industry - Databook Series" report has been added
offering.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities
and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in aerospace
industry. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts
and tables. This report covers spending forecast from 2016-2025 by
applications across aerospace industry's value chain, AI technology
domains, and technology.
Key Questions Answered
-
How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products
and services in aerospace industry?
-
How much are leading players in aerospace industry investing in AI
based initiatives?
-
Which application areas are underserved in aerospace industry and
should be targeted to maximize ROI?
Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market
opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below
is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage:
Spending by Application, 2016-2025
-
Supply Chain Optimization
-
Industrial Robotics and Adaptive Manufacturing
-
Crisis Management
-
Auto-Pilot
-
Production Optimization
-
Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection
-
Automated Quality Control
-
Data Security
-
Weather Forecasting
-
Mapping and Air Traffic Movement Optimization
Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains, 2016-2025
-
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
-
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
-
Robotics and Expert Systems
-
Machine Vision & Hearing
Spending by Technology Development, 2016-2025
-
Application and Platforms
-
Services
-
Hardware
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 Global Artificial Intelligence Dynamics and Growth Prospects
3 Global Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry
4 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
United States
5 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
United Kingdom
6 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
China
7 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
Canada
8 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
Mexico
9 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
Italy
10 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
France
11 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
Germany
12 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
Brazil
13 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
Spain
14 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in
South Africa
