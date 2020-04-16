Log in
AIA Accredited Continuing Education Courses

04/16/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

April 16, 2020

Virtual Lunch and Learn - AIA Continuing Education Courses

Graham Architectural Products offers a number of AIA continuing education courses. We realize many of our colleagues are currently working remotely and wanted to make it easier for them to keep up-to-date with their continuing educational credit requirements. During these challenging times we would like to offer these courses in a virtual setting via Webex on-line meetings.

One of our qualified representatives will present the course. The courses are open to all customers regardless of your affiliation with AIA. AIA accredited architects who take the course will receive their continuing education credits as usual.

visit our continuing education page to review our offerings and then contact your local representative to schedule a class.

Disclaimer

Graham Architectural Products Corporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 18:15:07 UTC
