News : Companies

News : Companies
All News
AIA Commends Bipartisan Leadership on the CARES Act

03/27/2020 | 08:13pm EDT

March 27, 2020

Arlington, Va. - Today, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) President and CEO Eric Fanning released the following statement:

'In the face of an extraordinary public health crisis, the Administration and Congress assembled a blueprint to aid the American people, our employees, and the industries that sustain our national and economic security. For aerospace and defense, this legislation offers tools and incentives that can help provide some support and stability during this crisis. It is a critical investment in our small businesses and supply chain, which are the lifeblood of our industry.'

# # #

CONTACT:
Veronica Bonilla
(703) 358-1078 office
(703) 674-9618 mobile
Veronica.Bonilla@aia-aerospace.org

