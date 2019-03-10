AIA Unveils its Vision of Aerospace in 2050: Flying Cars, Supersonic Jets, Space Tourism & More

Today, the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) is laying out its
vision for the future — one that includes morning commutes via flying
air taxi, supersonic business travel between continents, and an emerging
market for space-based research and manufacturing in 2050 — in a new
study launched with an interactive experience at South by Southwest
(SXSW). To mark its Centennial year, AIA, in partnership with McKinsey &
Company, worked with industry leaders and experts to develop “What’s
Next for Aerospace and Defense: A Vision for 2050.” The result is a
comprehensive look at the future of the aerospace industry and the
innovations that will shape the world over the next thirty years.
“For the last 100 years, the American aerospace and defense industry has
shaped the world around us, and AIA has worked alongside our members to
enable those remarkable achievements,” said AIA President and CEO Eric
Fanning. “Developing Vision 2050 to mark our Centennial is the
next logical step in that progression. This report doesn’t just look at
the next thirty years, it sets the stage for the next hundred years of
American leadership.”
Built on interviews with over 70 industry leaders, Vision 2050
finds that the aerospace and defense industry will continue to be the
driving force behind the way the world moves, connects, explores and
inspires. These experts see a world shaped by the ease and convenience
of urban air mobility and widely available autonomous drone delivery,
the speed of supersonic air travel, and the promise of emerging markets
for resource extraction and manufacturing in space – all underpinned by
artificial intelligence and more rigorous, self-evolving, and proactive
cybersecurity defenses.
An optimistic vision for the future, Vision 2050 begins the
process of identifying the steps American leaders needs to take to reach
the promise this vision holds. Realizing these interrelated and mutually
reinforcing technological innovations will require stakeholders across
government and industry to begin investing today in the new capabilities
and partnerships needed to build this bright future.
“American leadership in technology and innovation can’t be taken for
granted,” Fanning said. “We must work together today to build a better
tomorrow. Our industry is proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but
that’s only the beginning. We hope this report will help inspire actions
to strengthen American leadership in aerospace and ensure a better
future for all.”
To get a glimpse into this technology-driven future, view AIA’s
interactive augmented reality mural, watch a brief video inspired by Vision
2050, and read the report, please visit AIA’s website here: https://www.aia-aerospace.org/vision-2050/.
