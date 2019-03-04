AIA at SXSW: Flying Cars, Supersonic Jets, Space Tourism & Beyond: Aerospace in 2050

South by Southwest (SXSW) brings the brightest and most innovative minds
in the world together in the heart of Texas. This year, the Aerospace
Industries Association (AIA) is joining in the festivities to give
attendees a glimpse into the future of the aerospace industry with the
launch of “Vision 2050: The Way To What’s Next.”
AIA will kick things off with an official SXSW panel on Friday, March 8.
Official SXSW Panel: Science Fiction or Future Science?
Friday,
March 8, 2019 | 11am – 12pm CT
Fairmont Manchester AB
101 Red
River St.
Science fiction has inspired technology ranging from cellphones to space
travel, demonstrating that innovation doesn’t happen without
imagination. Similarly, science has inspired legendary comic book
heroes. Join acclaimed author and afrofuturist, Ytasha Womack; National
Air & Space Museum’s Margaret Weitekamp; NASA engineer and Hollywood
science advisor, Kevin Grazier; and Boeing Phantom Works’ Mark Cherry
for a conversation on how science and science-fiction influences and
shapes each other’s narrative.
On Sunday, March 10, and Monday, March 11, we will showcase how
aerospace technology will change the way we move, connect, and explore
in 2050 at the WeDC House at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden.
Over two days, AIA will launch a new report that presents a picture of
aerospace technology in 2050 from the men and women developing it today.
We are also partnering with NASA and the National Air and Space Museum
on panels that bring the process of innovating to life.
Installation: Vision 2050 AR Mural
Sunday, March 10-Monday,
March 11 | All Day
WeDC House at Banger’s
79 Rainey Street
Austin,
TX 78701
Use your cell phone to bring the future to life through our Augmented
Reality (AR) mural, which will be outside the WeDC House at Banger’s.
Take your picture alongside a supersonic jet travelling from D.C. to
London or a commercial spacecraft touring the stars. Be sure to share
your photos to social media using #WaytoWhatsNext.
Panel: National and Space Museum’s AirSpace Podcast LIVE: When
Failure Is an Option
Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 4pm CT
WeDC
House at Banger’s
79 Rainey Street
Austin, TX 78701
The National Air and Space Museum contains the largest and most
significant collection of air- and spacecraft in the world. Behind those
amazing machines are thousands of stories of human achievement and
perseverance. But as much as we’d love it, it’s not always blue skies
and smooth sailing. In this live taping of the Museum’s AirSpace
podcast, we’ll explore how failure is often as meaningful to the journey
as the achievement itself. Hosts planetary geologist Emily Martin, space
history curator Matt Shindell, and public affairs specialist Nick
Partridge will examine the good, bad, and ugly of how scientists and
engineers have overcome losing spacecraft and how a culture that
embraces the possibility of failure can ultimately be more successful.
Panel: Flying cars, Supersonic Jets, Space Tourism & Beyond:
Aerospace in 2050
Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 5pm CT
WeDC
House at Banger’s
79 Rainey Street
Austin, TX 78701
How will we move around cities and explore our world and beyond in the
year 2050? The Aerospace Industries Association will be debuting “Vision
2050: The Way To What’s Next,” at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas,
on Sunday, March 10, with a panel, “Flying cars, Supersonic jets, Space
Tourism & Beyond: Aerospace in 2050.” This report and panel will paint a
picture of how the aerospace industry innovations being researched,
developed, and invested in today will transform the way we move,
connect, and explore – from drones and air taxis, to autonomy,
artificial intelligence, supersonic flight, and commercial space travel.
The panel will feature AIA President and CEO Eric Fanning, along with
Jason Chua, Executive Director of Advanced Projects at United Technology
Corp., and Karl Hutter, President and CEO of Click Bond, Inc.
Following the panel, we will be hosting an Aerospace in 2050 Reception
from 6-8pm in the WeDC House at Banger’s. For more information, please
click
here.
Pitch Competition: NASA iTech: Ignite the Night Austin
Monday,
March 11, 2019 | 2:00pm CT
WeDC House at Banger’s
79 Rainey
Street
Austin, TX 78701
Ten tech startups have the opportunity to “fast pitch” their innovations
to an audience and panel of judges. This high energy event connects
brands and organizations to the movers and shakers of our space
industry. Ignite the Night Austin is a NASA iTech event.
For more information and a listing of aerospace and defense-related
activities during SXSW, please visit our website here: https://www.aia-aerospace.org/aia-in-austin/.
