AIA at SXSW: Flying Cars, Supersonic Jets, Space Tourism & Beyond: Aerospace in 2050

South by Southwest (SXSW) brings the brightest and most innovative minds in the world together in the heart of Texas. This year, the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) is joining in the festivities to give attendees a glimpse into the future of the aerospace industry with the launch of “Vision 2050: The Way To What’s Next.”

AIA will kick things off with an official SXSW panel on Friday, March 8.

Official SXSW Panel: Science Fiction or Future Science?

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 11am – 12pm CT

Fairmont Manchester AB

101 Red River St.

Science fiction has inspired technology ranging from cellphones to space travel, demonstrating that innovation doesn’t happen without imagination. Similarly, science has inspired legendary comic book heroes. Join acclaimed author and afrofuturist, Ytasha Womack; National Air & Space Museum’s Margaret Weitekamp; NASA engineer and Hollywood science advisor, Kevin Grazier; and Boeing Phantom Works’ Mark Cherry for a conversation on how science and science-fiction influences and shapes each other’s narrative.

On Sunday, March 10, and Monday, March 11, we will showcase how aerospace technology will change the way we move, connect, and explore in 2050 at the WeDC House at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden. Over two days, AIA will launch a new report that presents a picture of aerospace technology in 2050 from the men and women developing it today. We are also partnering with NASA and the National Air and Space Museum on panels that bring the process of innovating to life.

Installation: Vision 2050 AR Mural

Sunday, March 10-Monday, March 11 | All Day

WeDC House at Banger’s

79 Rainey Street

Austin, TX 78701

Use your cell phone to bring the future to life through our Augmented Reality (AR) mural, which will be outside the WeDC House at Banger’s. Take your picture alongside a supersonic jet travelling from D.C. to London or a commercial spacecraft touring the stars. Be sure to share your photos to social media using #WaytoWhatsNext.

Panel: National and Space Museum’s AirSpace Podcast LIVE: When Failure Is an Option

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 4pm CT

WeDC House at Banger’s

79 Rainey Street

Austin, TX 78701

The National Air and Space Museum contains the largest and most significant collection of air- and spacecraft in the world. Behind those amazing machines are thousands of stories of human achievement and perseverance. But as much as we’d love it, it’s not always blue skies and smooth sailing. In this live taping of the Museum’s AirSpace podcast, we’ll explore how failure is often as meaningful to the journey as the achievement itself. Hosts planetary geologist Emily Martin, space history curator Matt Shindell, and public affairs specialist Nick Partridge will examine the good, bad, and ugly of how scientists and engineers have overcome losing spacecraft and how a culture that embraces the possibility of failure can ultimately be more successful.

Panel: Flying cars, Supersonic Jets, Space Tourism & Beyond: Aerospace in 2050

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 5pm CT

WeDC House at Banger’s

79 Rainey Street

Austin, TX 78701

How will we move around cities and explore our world and beyond in the year 2050? The Aerospace Industries Association will be debuting “Vision 2050: The Way To What’s Next,” at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, March 10, with a panel, “Flying cars, Supersonic jets, Space Tourism & Beyond: Aerospace in 2050.” This report and panel will paint a picture of how the aerospace industry innovations being researched, developed, and invested in today will transform the way we move, connect, and explore – from drones and air taxis, to autonomy, artificial intelligence, supersonic flight, and commercial space travel.

The panel will feature AIA President and CEO Eric Fanning, along with Jason Chua, Executive Director of Advanced Projects at United Technology Corp., and Karl Hutter, President and CEO of Click Bond, Inc.

Following the panel, we will be hosting an Aerospace in 2050 Reception from 6-8pm in the WeDC House at Banger’s. For more information, please click here.

Pitch Competition: NASA iTech: Ignite the Night Austin

Monday, March 11, 2019 | 2:00pm CT

WeDC House at Banger’s

79 Rainey Street

Austin, TX 78701

Ten tech startups have the opportunity to “fast pitch” their innovations to an audience and panel of judges. This high energy event connects brands and organizations to the movers and shakers of our space industry. Ignite the Night Austin is a NASA iTech event.

For more information and a listing of aerospace and defense-related activities during SXSW, please visit our website here: https://www.aia-aerospace.org/aia-in-austin/.

