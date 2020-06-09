Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AIA releases retail store and office 3D models for reducing risk of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is releasing strategies and 3D models today for retail stores and office spaces that can help employers and businesses reopen more safely during the pandemic.

Design strategies provide a holistic approach to modifying stores and offices using a 17-point architectural, engineering and administrative framework based upon recent COVID-19 public health information. They also provide cost effective options that can be implemented immediately and suggest design alternatives for creating more flexible spaces, enhancing social connectedness, and reinforcing healthy behaviors. Common hazards and considerations for employers are also provided.

Mitigation strategies were developed by a team of architects, public health experts, engineers, and facility managers as part of the AIA’s “Reopening America: Strategies for Safer Buildings” initiative. The team is developing strategies for buildings to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, promote social distancing standards, and enhance wellbeing. A comprehensive report of the initiative is available on AIA’s website.

Outcomes from the team were also used to develop three tools for protecting the health and safety of the public while providing services.

  • Tool #1 - Risk Management Plan for Buildings – Provides a comprehensive process for assessing hazards in buildings and reducing risk. The methodology can be applied during the pandemic and for all shocks and stresses to create more resilient buildings and businesses.
  • Tool #2 - AIA Re-occupancy Assessment Tool (2.0) - Provides an enhanced framework of strategies for reopening or making buildings safer, including housing, offices, restaurants, retailers, senior living facilities, and schools.
  • Tool #3 - COVID-19 ArchMap – Architects can now input design strategies that mitigate risk of COVID-19 for any building type to AIA’s map. The platform is produced in partnership with the University of Kansas’ Institute of Health + Wellness Design and intended to facilitate design innovation.

The team is also developing tailored strategies and considerations for schools and senior living facilities. Individualized reports will be released in the near future.

Resources and strategies were developed using a virtual charrette workshop – a method used to study specific issues in a limited time frame using an intense brainstorming session.

As part of the sessions, a group of public, environmental, and occupational health experts and physicians provided an independently developed 90-minute briefing on SARS-CoV-2 infectious disease transmission, epidemiological models, and insights into the most current research of the virus as of early May. A complete summary of the public health briefing is available online.

Visit AIA’s website for more COVID-19 resources for architects.

Jessie Cornelius
American Institute of Architects
(202) 626 7302
jessiecornelius@aia.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pCITGO CORPORATION : Debt Refinancing Strengthens Balance Sheet, Adds Flexibility
PR
03:37pEXCLUSIVE : Oil tankers turn away from Venezuela as more sanctions loom
RE
03:35pElectric-Truck Startup Nikola Bolts Past Ford in Market Value
DJ
03:34pTEREX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pBWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pBest's Insurance Law Podcast Examines COVID-19's Impact on Forensic Engineering and Claims Handling
BU
03:29pGEA GROUP : NorldLB gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:26pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated's Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
03:25pOil Closes Higher After Volatile Session
DJ
03:25pHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Substantial sales and earnings growth in first quarter of 2020/21 - Operating earnings of Hornbach Group up almost 80 percent
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5Tiffany amends debt pacts for financial leeway amid pandemic, slump in sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group