AICPA Announces $650,000 in Accounting Scholarships Available

Application Deadline is March 1

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) announced that more than $650,000 in scholarships for accounting students is available for the 2019-20 academic year. The applications will be available online at ThisWaytoCPA until March 1.

The scholarships, part of the AICPA Legacy Scholars Program, reflect the AICPA’s commitment to support promising undergraduate and graduate students in their efforts to enter the accounting profession. This year, the program will provide more than 100 graduate and undergraduate students with academic scholarships.

These scholarships include:

AICPA Foundation Two-year Transfer Scholarship Award - This $5,000 scholarship award is available to students looking to transfer from a two-year college to a four-year institution to complete their degree in accounting or an accounting-related field. Applicants must have a GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

AICPA John L. Carey Scholarship Award - This $5,000 scholarship award provides financial assistance to liberal arts and non-business undergraduate degree holders who are pursuing both graduate studies in accounting and CPA licensure. Applicants must be enrolled as a full-time graduate student and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

AICPA/Robert Half Student Scholarship Award - This $10,000 scholarship award, provided by the AICPA and Robert Half, grants financial assistance to outstanding full-time undergraduate or graduate-level accounting students who demonstrate potential to become leaders in the CPA profession. Applicants must have a GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

AICPA Scholarship Award for Minority Accounting Students - This $3,000 - $5,000 scholarship award provides financial assistance to full-time, minority students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in accounting or an accounting-related major. Applicants must have a GPA of at least a 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

And, newly added this year:

American Women’s Society of CPAs (AWSCPA) Scholarship Award - This $5,000 award provides financial assistance to outstanding female students majoring in accounting or an accounting-related field. The AICPA Foundation, the AICPA’s Women’s Initiatives Executive Committee and its newly created AWSCPA task force are sponsoring this new AWSCPA Scholarship Award to support the success of women in the accounting profession.

“The AWSCPA scholarship award is an expansion of AICPA’s efforts to ensure a robust pipeline of accounting talent is entering the accounting profession,” said Joanne Fiore, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants vice president of professional media, academic and student engagement. “The AICPA encourages all qualified students to apply for the AICPA Legacy Scholarships.”

In addition to application information, students can find profiles of current Legacy Scholars and conduct a national search of other scholarship opportunities at ThisWaytoCPA.

The Legacy Scholars Program has awarded more than three million dollars in scholarships since it launched in 2011. Funding is provided by the AICPA Foundation, American Women’s Society of CPAs, Robert Half and contributions from a number of state CPA societies.

For more information, email scholarships@aicpa.org.

