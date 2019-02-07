AICPA Announces $650,000 in Accounting Scholarships Available

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) announced that more than $650,000
in scholarships for accounting students is available for the 2019-20
academic year. The applications will be available online at ThisWaytoCPA
until March 1.
The scholarships, part of the AICPA Legacy Scholars Program, reflect the
AICPA’s commitment to support promising undergraduate and graduate
students in their efforts to enter the accounting profession. This year,
the program will provide more than 100 graduate and undergraduate
students with academic scholarships.
These scholarships include:
-
AICPA
Foundation Two-year Transfer Scholarship Award - This $5,000
scholarship award is available to students looking to transfer from a
two-year college to a four-year institution to complete their degree
in accounting or an accounting-related field. Applicants must have a
GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) and be a U.S. citizen or
permanent resident.
-
AICPA
John L. Carey Scholarship Award - This $5,000 scholarship award
provides financial assistance to liberal arts and non-business
undergraduate degree holders who are pursuing both graduate studies in
accounting and CPA licensure. Applicants must be enrolled as a
full-time graduate student and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
-
AICPA/Robert
Half Student Scholarship Award - This $10,000 scholarship award,
provided by the AICPA and Robert Half, grants financial assistance to
outstanding full-time undergraduate or graduate-level accounting
students who demonstrate potential to become leaders in the CPA
profession. Applicants must have a GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0
scale) and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
-
AICPA
Scholarship Award for Minority Accounting Students - This $3,000 -
$5,000 scholarship award provides financial assistance to full-time,
minority students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in
accounting or an accounting-related major. Applicants must have a GPA
of at least a 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) and be a U.S. citizen or permanent
resident.
And, newly added this year:
-
American
Women’s Society of CPAs (AWSCPA) Scholarship Award - This $5,000
award provides financial assistance to outstanding female students
majoring in accounting or an accounting-related field. The AICPA
Foundation, the AICPA’s Women’s Initiatives Executive Committee and
its newly created AWSCPA task force are sponsoring this new AWSCPA
Scholarship Award to support the success of women in the accounting
profession.
“The AWSCPA scholarship award is an expansion of AICPA’s efforts to
ensure a robust pipeline of accounting talent is entering the accounting
profession,” said Joanne Fiore, Association of International Certified
Professional Accountants vice president of professional media, academic
and student engagement. “The AICPA encourages all qualified students to
apply for the AICPA Legacy Scholarships.”
In addition to application information, students can find profiles of
current Legacy Scholars and conduct a national search of other
scholarship opportunities at ThisWaytoCPA.
The Legacy Scholars Program has awarded more than three million dollars
in scholarships since it launched in 2011. Funding is provided by the
AICPA Foundation, American Women’s Society of CPAs, Robert Half and
contributions from a number of state CPA societies.
For more information, email scholarships@aicpa.org.
About the American Institute of CPAs
The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member
association representing the CPA profession, with more than 431,000
members in 137 countries and territories, and a history of serving the
public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of
practice, including business and industry, public practice, government,
education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its
members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit
organizations, federal, state and local governments. It develops and
grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials,
builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency
development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the
profession.
The AICPA maintains offices in New York, Washington, DC, Durham, NC, and
Ewing, NJ.
Media representatives are invited to visit the AICPA Press Center at www.aicpa.org/press.
About the AICPA Foundation
The AICPA Foundation was established in 1922 to advance accounting as a
learned profession and promote its future. To encourage a wide range of
talented and diverse students to pursue their CPA, the Foundation is
committed to three main areas: accounting education and outreach,
scholarships and fellowships, and diversity and inclusion. Within these
areas of focus, the Foundation funds over $1.3 million in programming
each year, provided in part by donations from individuals, state
societies, accounting firms and others.
About the Association of International Certified Professional
Accountants
The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the
Association) is the most influential body of professional accountants,
combining the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and
The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to power
opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and economies
worldwide. It represents 667,000 members and students across 184
countries and territories in public and management accounting and
advocates for the public interest and business sustainability on current
and emerging issues. With broad reach, rigor and resources, the
Association advances the reputation, employability and quality of CPAs,
CGMAs and accounting and finance professionals globally.
