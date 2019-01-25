AICPA Identifies Challenges Government Shutdown Poses for Taxpayers in Letter to Treasury and IRS and Makes Recommendations

The American
Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has written
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin and Internal Revenue
Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles P. Rettig raising concerns about the
effect that the government shutdown is having on taxpayers and tax
practitioners.
Annette Nellen, CPA, CGMA, Esq., chair of the AICPA Tax Executive
Committee, wrote, “The need for unhindered availability of a fair and
administrable tax system is rising as we approach the opening of tax
filing season.” Nellen acknowledged the “inherent and systemic
limitations both Treasury and the IRS face during the shutdown,” but
called for additional steps to “reduce the harmful effect on the public.”
“The AICPA wants to share feedback regarding the effect of the
government shutdown on this year’s tax filing season,” Nellen wrote.
“According to our members, the many IRS services and processes that are
not functioning, or are not functioning at their normal levels, are
creating more problematic issues.”
The most common challenges identified by AICPA members are the following:
Automated Notices – IRS continues to mail automated IRS collection
notices, automated warnings of asset seizures and Notices of Intent to
Levy, as well as automatically transferring cases to collections, when
there is no staff to respond to taxpayers’ attempted replies to resolve
the issue or prevent the IRS threatened action from occurring.
IRS Audits and Appeals – IRS has suspended all audit, examination, and
appeals activity (unless the statute of limitations will expire).
Unfortunately, this suspension means that tax practitioners are unable
to communicate with IRS employees to timely resolve taxpayers’ audit
issues. Also, 90-day letters from the IRS will continue to expire and it
is uncertain how the IRS will treat expirations of response deadlines
and statute of limitations during the shutdown.
Online Systems and Accounts – Some taxpayers and tax practitioners are
having difficulty accessing and using online accounts. Additionally,
Form 2848, Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative, is not
being processed but is required for practitioners to act on behalf of
taxpayers.
Limited Assistance Available – Live telephone customer service
assistance for taxpayers and tax practitioners is limited, and IRS
walk-in taxpayer assistance centers are closed.
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) Implementation Forms and Guidance Slowdown
– Tax practitioners and taxpayers need more guidance from IRS for 2018
tax returns. According to the filing season contingency plan, there are
only 346 excepted staff in the Chief Counsel’s office (including 56
excepted because their activities concern the TCJA). With limited staff
working on TCJA implementation, a slowdown in releasing crucial guidance
seems likely. Many tax forms and instructions are also still in the
“draft” stage and pending approval or remain in a non-submittable
format, likely resulting in problems with filing season readiness of tax
preparation software.
On behalf of the AICPA, Nellen offered the following recommendations:
-
Provide automatic extension of notices and collections until 90 days
from the shutdown ending date, stop assessing penalties and interest
and cease sending automated notices;
-
Maintain all online systems and accounts operating effectively;
-
Provide full assistance to taxpayers and tax practitioners; and
-
Retain more IRS Chief Counsel attorneys for TCJA guidance.
