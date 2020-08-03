AICPA and CPA.com : Announce All-Virtual Digital CPA Event This Year

Acceleration of Change is Overarching Theme of Dec. 8 Forum

Digital CPA, an event hosted by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and its business and technology arm, CPA.com, will focus this year on change management, successful deployment of distributed teams and technological innovation in the accounting profession.

The all-virtual event will be held Dec. 8 and will be complemented by a Nov. 12 pre-conference session on remote work.

“We’re living through a year defined by uncertainty, disruption, complexity, but also opportunity,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “Businesses need guidance and insight from trusted advisors like no time in history. Market dynamics are accelerating technology adoption timelines and the bonds between CPAs and their clients will be a critical component of economic recovery. We want to make this discussion the hallmark of Digital CPA 2020.”

Conference keynotes at this year’s event include:

Jeffrey Rogers, a moderator of executive education programs and international summits for Singularity University, who will speak about change dynamics, managing complexity and transformation in a period of continuous, accelerating change,

Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, president and CEO of the AICPA, who will give an in-depth professional issues update on accounting and finance

Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com, who will discuss trends in firm management, advisory services and technology.

The pre-conference session, “Distributed by Design: A Framework for Future Forward Organizations,” will be led by Radical Ventures cofounder Pascal Finette. It will provide a framework and toolkit for CPA firms to conduct strategic planning and decision-making on remote work, decentralization, and the opportunities and challenges that arise from them. Participation is limited and will be on a first-come. first-serve basis.

Digital CPA is designed for CPA firm partners, managers and staffers responsible for implementing cloud solutions and practice management innovations, as well as business development, firm marketing and human resources directors within firms.

Members of the media can contact Jeff May, jeffrey.may@aicpa-cima.com, for access to live online sessions of Digital CPA.

For more information about the event please visit digitalcpa.com.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus.

Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners. A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 431,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005480/en/