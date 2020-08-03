Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AICPA and CPA.com : Announce All-Virtual Digital CPA Event This Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:21am EDT

Acceleration of Change is Overarching Theme of Dec. 8 Forum

Digital CPA, an event hosted by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and its business and technology arm, CPA.com, will focus this year on change management, successful deployment of distributed teams and technological innovation in the accounting profession.

The all-virtual event will be held Dec. 8 and will be complemented by a Nov. 12 pre-conference session on remote work.

“We’re living through a year defined by uncertainty, disruption, complexity, but also opportunity,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “Businesses need guidance and insight from trusted advisors like no time in history. Market dynamics are accelerating technology adoption timelines and the bonds between CPAs and their clients will be a critical component of economic recovery. We want to make this discussion the hallmark of Digital CPA 2020.”

Conference keynotes at this year’s event include:

  • Jeffrey Rogers, a moderator of executive education programs and international summits for Singularity University, who will speak about change dynamics, managing complexity and transformation in a period of continuous, accelerating change,
  • Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, president and CEO of the AICPA, who will give an in-depth professional issues update on accounting and finance
  • Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com, who will discuss trends in firm management, advisory services and technology.

The pre-conference session, “Distributed by Design: A Framework for Future Forward Organizations,” will be led by Radical Ventures cofounder Pascal Finette. It will provide a framework and toolkit for CPA firms to conduct strategic planning and decision-making on remote work, decentralization, and the opportunities and challenges that arise from them. Participation is limited and will be on a first-come. first-serve basis.

Digital CPA is designed for CPA firm partners, managers and staffers responsible for implementing cloud solutions and practice management innovations, as well as business development, firm marketing and human resources directors within firms.

Members of the media can contact Jeff May, jeffrey.may@aicpa-cima.com, for access to live online sessions of Digital CPA.

For more information about the event please visit digitalcpa.com.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus.

Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners. A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 431,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:44aMiss Illinois International, Megan Vladic, Crowned Miss International 2020
PR
10:44aOPENGATE CAPITAL : Strengthens Management Team with Tenured Chief Financial Officer
BU
10:42aVERSALIS : siglato il closing per l'ingresso nel 40% del capitale di Finproject
PU
10:42aENI : avvia la produzione di un parco fotovoltaico da 18 MW all'interno del deposito carburanti di Volpiano
PU
10:42aASTM S P A : Il CdA approva la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2020
PU
10:42aTATNEFT : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in July and Seven Months of 2020
PU
10:42aBusiness Confidence Survey - July 2020
PU
10:42aENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES : CEO Looks to Post-Pandemic Opportunities
PU
10:42aCBIZ, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:40aSYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group