Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AIDA Cruises : is preparing for the resumption of its cruise operation starting from September 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 02:46am EDT

ROSTOCK, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises is planning to resume its cruise operations with the first ships from German ports at the beginning of September 2020. The prerequisite for this was the approval of the flag state Italy for the restart concepts.

The first trips from Kiel will start on September 6, 2020. The first cruises with AIDAperla to the Norwegian fjords start from Hamburg on September 12, 19 and 26, 2020.

In the coming days, AIDA Cruises will review the specific details of this decision and will work closely with all responsible authorities of the flag state Italy and the classification society in order to carefully implement the new protocols and regulations in the sense of a responsible restart on board the AIDA ships.

As the current development shows, unfortunately not in all European travel destinations the prerequisites for safe travel are given yet.

Due to the current situation, the company must extend the pause of its cruise season until September 30, 2020, except for the above-mentioned departures from Kiel (starting from September 6, 2020) and Hamburg (starting from September 12, 2020).

To AIDA Cruises it is important to provide all guests with this important information regarding their vacation. The company very much regrets that the other voyages cannot take place as planned. All guests whose cruise cannot be carried out will be informed immediately.

The company publishes detailed information on the current pause of the cruise season at www.aida.de/reisehinweis.

According to the motto "With certainty the most beautiful vacation", AIDA Cruises provides transparent and comprehensive information regarding the expanded measures to protect against COVID-19 at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aida-cruises-is-preparing-for-the-resumption-of-its-cruise-operation-starting-from-september-6-2020-301108780.html

SOURCE AIDA Cruises


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:19aMONSENSO A/S : Nyt  paneuropæisk forskningsprojekt hjælper Monsenso ind på nye markeder
PU
03:19aSIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT "SODIC" E : Release From Six Of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA) Regarding The Disclosure Form
PU
03:19aGRUPO MEDIA CAPITAL : SGPS, S,A, informa sobre impactos da pandemia nos resultados financeiros provisórios do 1º semestre 2020
PU
03:19aPERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK : Laporan Keuangan Telkom Semester I/2020, Di Tengah Pandemi COVID-19 dan Tantangan Industri, EBITDA Tetap Tumbuh Baik dan Margin Laba Bersih Meningkat
PU
03:17aLANDESBANK BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG : - Form 8.3 - AA Plc
PR
03:17aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:17aAlstom to take account of weak Bombardier results in deal talks
RE
03:16aAlstom to take account of weak Bombardier results in deal talks
RE
03:15aNEMETSCHEK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:14aS.Korea shares close at 26-month high on China data, Hyundai Motor 16% surge
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group