Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AIDP and Andy Khawaja Define Artificial Intelligence Purposes of “ISABELLA” Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its Founder Andy Khawaja have defined their goals for their pioneer project “ISABELLA.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005008/en/

Andy Khawaja and Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform Explain the Need for ISABELLA Technology (Graphic: Business Wire)

Andy Khawaja and Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform Explain the Need for ISABELLA Technology (Graphic: Business Wire)

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform was created to build a processing system for the future, one that is able to learn, retain, and perform tasks.

“We’re creating ISABELLA not just for convenience but to save lives,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

The recent Coronavirus Pandemic, or COVID-19, is devastating lives and communities. AIDP personnel say that with ISABELLA, “we will have the means to ensure tasks and roles are performed, thus, creating more sustainable environments.”

“My goal in life is to bring peace,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja, “…I want to decrease the struggles people face in different communities. ISABELLA will do just that. People will be able to rely on technology that will perform crucial functions within a community when the community cannot.”

ISABELLA is not being created to replace the roles performed by valuable members of our communities, but to improve their roles. Instead of performing manual labor, individuals would supervise labor.

The future of our communities will make use of technological advancements to improve quality of life. Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform strongly believes ISABELLA is the future.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:27aMEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:27aJAGUAR HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:26aCALLAWAY GOLF CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:26aSTRATEGIC ENVIRONMENTAL & ENERGY RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:25aACAMAR PARTNERS ACQUISITION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:23aONE STOP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:22aDIGIRAD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aDIRECTVIEW HOLDINGS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aNEW RELIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:22aEXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..
3BT GROUP PLC : Shares in BT rise 9% on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
4CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group