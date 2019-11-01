Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AIG's profit misses estimates on life unit review, catastrophe losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
11/01/2019 | 01:13pm EDT
The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday due to weakness in the insurer's life and retirement unit and a difficult period for catastrophe losses.

Pre-tax income from AIG's life and retirement business fell 9% to $646 million (£499 million) as it booked a $143 million charge related to a review of its actuarial assumptions.

The unit and many other life insurers typically conduct reviews every third quarter of assumptions they made when writing policies many years ago. The process can end with extra cash having to be set aside to cover future claims.

Excluding the impact from AIG's actuarial review, adjusted pre-tax income at the unit fell 3% due to an increase in the number of insured who died and lower alternative investment returns, the company said.

Shares of AIG, one of the largest U.S. insurers, were down 1.8% on Friday.

The insurer posted a profit of 56 cents per share, on an adjusted basis, well below analysts' expectations for a profit of $1 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

AIG is in the midst of a turnaround effort, launched by Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault, who took charge in 2017.

The strategy largely involves the insurer's general insurance unit, where Duperreault has been set to improve underwriting practices and scale back exposure to bad risks. He also deployed a reinsurance programme to mitigate catastrophe losses.

Some of those changes involve AIG's speciality commercial unit, Lexington Insurance, which reduced total casualty insurance limits by 58% during the quarter while increasing premium rates by more than 30%, AIG Chief Financial Officer Mark Lyons said in a call with analysts on Friday.

AIG's net income attributable to common shareholders was $648 million, or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 3
0, compared with a loss $1.26 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.https://reut.rs/36r6qzt

AIG's net pre-tax catastrophe loss narrowed to $511 million in the quarter from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

The company also reported a narrower underwriting loss in its general insurance business - $249 million compared with $1.73 billion last year.

The insurer's general insurance accident year combined ratio, excluding changes from losses incurred in past years, was 95.9, compared with 99.4 a year earlier.

A reinsurance programme that AIG put in place to minimise earnings volatility during catastrophe season "played out as designed," Duperreault said during the call on Friday.

(This story corrects the year in seventh paragraph to 2017, not 2018)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Paul Simao)

By Bharath ManjeshR and Suzanne Barlyn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pExxon, Chevron earnings fall on lower oil and gas prices
RE
01:48pOil rises 3% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but set for weekly drop
RE
01:47pU.S., CHINA REACH CONSENSUS ON PRINCIPLES AFTER TRADE TALKS : Xinhua
RE
01:47pLogistics Hiring Growth Slows on Industrial Weakness
DJ
01:46pOil rises 3% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but set for weekly drop
RE
01:40pWhite House adviser Kudlow sees optimism over China trade deal
RE
01:38pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : U.S. Department of Energy Announces $4M for Projects to Collaborate Internationally and Accelerate CCUS Technologies
PU
01:18pExxon Mobil profit halves on weak oil prices, chemicals margins
RE
01:16pTop Fed Officials Signal Comfort with Fed Decision to Pause Rate Cuts
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
3NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
4NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
5Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group