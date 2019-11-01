Log in
AIG third-quarter profit misses estimates

11/01/2019 | 07:25am EDT
The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district

(Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday due to weakness in its life and retirement business.

Pre-tax income from the business fell 9% to $646 million (£499 million) as it booked a $143 million charge related to a review of its actuarial assumption.

The company is among a number of life insurers that typically conduct reviews every third quarter of assumptions they made when writing policies many years ago.

Excluding the impact from the actuarial review, adjusted pre-tax income at the unit fell 3% due to elevated mortality and lower alternative investment returns, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of 56 cents per share, well below analysts' expectations for a profit of $1 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

AIG's net income attributable to common shareholders was $648 million, or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 3
0, compared with a loss $1.26 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.https://reut.rs/36r6qzt

AIG's net pretax catastrophe loss narrowed to $511 million in the quarter from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

The company, one of the largest insurers in the United States, also reported a narrower underwriting loss in its general insurance business - $249 million from $1.73 billion last year.

The insurer's general insurance accident year combined ratio, excluding changes from losses incurred in past years, was 95.9, compared with 99.4 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

